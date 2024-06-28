Perfect Corp.’s 6th Annual Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum Unveils Groundbreaking Beautiful AI Innovations and Highlights the Top Technology Trends Influencing Brands and Retailers

Perfect Corp. brings together leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media to unveil their latest AI innovations and showcase how AI is ushering in a new era of personalization and consumer engagement.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, held it’s sixth annual Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in NYC. The event featured comprehensive programming with 6 dynamic panel discussions with key opinion leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media. This year’s theme, “Immerse Yourself in the World of Beautiful AI Innovation” explored the many ways AI technology is enhancing the beauty and fashion retail experience. This included a keynote presentation by Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, in which she unveiled some of Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking new innovations including the comprehensive AI assistant framework – ‘PerfectGPT’, as well as new HD Skin Analysis technology, the all-new AI Makeup Transfer and many more tools across the company’s suite of Beautiful AI solutions encompassing four key pillars – Beauty AI, Fashion AI, Skin AI, and Generative AI.









Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty and Fashion AI forum also dove deep into the AI trends shaping the beauty and fashion retail sectors. This year’s immersive think tank featured insightful speaker presentations from 20 of Perfect Corp.’s brand partners including speakers from Estée Lauder, Coty, Beekman 1802, Google, Equinox, and Tarte, among many others. The event emphasized AI’s role in enhancing personalized shopping experiences, allowing brands and retailers to cater to diverse consumer needs while driving engagement and community.

To access a replay of the Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum, click here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum/GBFAIF24

The Top 4 Takeaways from the Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum:

PerfectGPT Beauty AI Assistant Will Usher In The Next Generation of Personalization in Beauty and Fashion



Brands and retailers bet on offering a completely personalized next-generation Beauty AI Assistant that promises to enhance the consumer engagement experience of the future. Perfect Corp. revealed its groundbreaking PerfectGPT AI assistant framework, featuring a natural language LLM/GPT chat experience to provide consumers with hyper-personalized beauty virtual try-on and skincare recommendations in real time. HD AI Skin Tech is the New Frontier in Transforming the Skincare Industry



AI skin analysis has transformed the skincare shopping experience and revolutionized the medspa and dermatology industries by enabling consumers to undergo quick, accurate skin scans. The industry is now being presented with the next generation version of this tool , HD Skin Analysis. The new update offers skin scans with 2x higher resolution, delivering higher accuracy, analyzing more details, and empowering skincare brands and treatment providers to offer the best recommendations to each customer. Generative AI and AI Makeup Transfer is Powering Hyper-Realistic Virtual Try-Ons and Style Visualizations



Generative AI empowers individuals to foster a deeply personalized shopping experience. Chang’s keynote highlighted Perfect Corp.’s latest developments in AI Hairstyles, AI Wigs and AI Hair Extensions, as well as the launch of the revolutionary AI Makeup Transfer, the first-of-its-kind technology that is able to extract a makeup look from any reference image and seamlessly transfer it to a user’s face using cutting-edge AR technology. These tools emphasize the ways Generative AI will not only enhance the consumer’s engagement with brands, but also cultivate a dynamic environment where creativity flourishes – transforming how shoppers interact with and perceive the latest trends. Jewelry & Watch VTOs with Multiple SKU Stacking in Real Time Offer Next Generation Accessory Try-Ons



Perfect Corp.’s high-end virtual try-on for jewelry and watches impressed visitors with its hyper-realistic renderings, multiple object stacking and extremely stable and precise tracking technology. The impressive stacking capabilities allow users to try on multiple products simultaneously. Users are also able to switch fingers for rings while PBR technology allows for lifelike light and material reflections, with watch try-ons even displaying the actual time.

Unveiling the Future of Beauty, Fashion, Skincare and Beyond with AI Innovation

From AI skin analysis to hyper-realistic virtual try-on, AI-powered experiences are enabling personalized shopping in new and exciting ways, and consumers are quickly becoming accustomed to the tailored interactions provided by AI. The 2024 Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum underscored that in order to stay ahead of the curve, it is crucial that brands and retailers embrace AI.

“I am delighted by the success of this year’s Global Beauty and Fashion AI Forum, which gathered thought leaders across industries to showcase AI’s pivotal role in shaping the future of beauty and fashion,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “AI technology is crucial for transforming retail experiences, offering personalized solutions that meet evolving consumer demands and drive business success. Embracing AI is essential for brands to remain competitive in an increasingly digital landscape, where personalized, data-driven approaches define the future of retail.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

