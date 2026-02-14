Perfect Corp. Provides APIs to DeveloperWeek Hackathon, Inviting Developers to Build Next Generation AI-Driven Consumer Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading provider of AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions, today announced its participation in the DeveloperWeek 2026 Hackathon, taking place in-person at the San Jose Convention Center (February 18–20, 2026) and online from February 2–20, 2026.

As part of the Global Hackathon Challenge, Perfect Corp. will award $2,500 in cash prizes to two winners who design and build immersive web or mobile experiences using Perfect’s AI and AR-powered API suite. The competition will recognize projects that demonstrate real-world consumer and retail value through innovative use of AI.

The Perfect Corp. Hackathon Challenge will award:

1st Place: $1,500 Cash Prize

$1,500 Cash Prize 2nd Place: $1,000 Cash Prize

Participants are required to integrate at least one Perfect Corp. API and create a working prototype experience, complete with a project page, screenshots, and a 1–3 minute demo video showcasing the solution end-to-end.

Perfect Corp.’s flexible, pay-as-you-go API model makes it easy for brands, startups, retailers, medical spas, and independent business owners to integrate enterprise-grade AI experiences without heavy development resources or large upfront investments. The APIs are designed for fast implementation, scalability, and measurable ROI, enabling businesses to deliver highly personalized consumer experiences at speed.

Empowering Developers with Best-In-Class API Tools to Democratize AI in Beauty, Skin & Fashion

Hackathon participants are encouraged to explore creative and unexpected applications of Perfect Corp.’s API suite, which include:

AI Skin Analysis

Virtual Try-On for Beauty Products and Fashion Accessories

Personalized Product Recommendation Engines

Generative AI Text-to-Image Creation

Fashion Visualization Technologies

To support developers, Perfect Corp. is offering 1,000 free API units to help teams rapidly prototype and test their ideas.

Driving the Future of AI-Powered Consumer Experiences Through Powerful API Technology

“We are excited to collaborate with the global developer community at DeveloperWeek 2026,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “AI-powered personalization is no longer a luxury — it is an expectation. Through our API suite, we are democratizing access to advanced AI and AR technologies, enabling developers to build immersive, intelligent consumer experiences that solve real-world needs in beauty, fashion, retail, and beyond. We look forward to seeing the creativity and innovation that emerges from this year’s hackathon.”

By participating in DeveloperWeek 2026 Hackathon, Perfect Corp. continues its commitment to advancing agentic AI assistants, generative AI technologies, and scalable API solutions that empower developers and brands to meet the evolving expectations of modern consumers.

How to Participate

Developers can register via the DeveloperWeek 2026 Hackathon page on DevPost and must be pre-registered on both Eventbrite and DevPost to compete. The hackathon officially kicked off online on February 2, 2026, with in-person programming taking place February 18–20, 2026.

To register and claim 1,000 free API units ($179 value) and begin building, visit:

https://developerweek-2026-hackathon.devpost.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

