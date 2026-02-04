Perfect Corp. Partners with Make Over at ParagonCorp’s Beauty Science Tech 2026 to Deliver AI-Powered Beauty Personalization, Alongside Skin Analysis API Integration

Powered by Perfect Corp.’s enterprise Face Attribute analysis and Virtual Try-On technologies, alongside its Skin Analysis API, ParagonCorp delivered professional-grade beauty personalization to millions across Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider, brought next-generation beauty tech to Jakarta, partnering with Make Over, the professional makeup brand under Indonesia’s largest beauty company, ParagonCorp, for Beauty Science & Technology (BST) 2026.

Held in Jakarta from January 21 to 25, the flagship event is bringing together science, technology, and consumer beauty experiences at scale. During the event, Make Over demonstrated how AI-powered personalization can move beyond static product displays to deliver real-time, data-driven beauty consultations for consumers.

Turning AI Personalization into a Live Consumer Experience

At the Make Over experience zone, visitors explored personalized beauty insights powered by Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI technologies, including face ratio analysis, face attribute analysis, and hyper-realistic virtual makeup try-on. Using live, camera-based analysis, the experience helped consumers better understand their unique facial proportions, features, and makeup compatibility, while instantly visualizing looks tailored to each individual.

Instead of one-size-fits-all recommendations, the AI experience translates facial data into practical, easy-to-understand guidance, bridging beauty science with everyday makeup decisions. The result is a more intuitive and interactive beauty journey designed to support in-person engagement.

“By integrating Perfect Corp.’s AI technology, we are able to make the consumer experience more relevant and personalized,” said Stephanie, Senior Group Head of Brand Building (Masstige & Advanced Beauty) at ParagonCorp. "This technology empowers our customers to visualize different styles instantly, bridging the gap between inspiration and confidence."

“Beauty personalization works best when it feels immediate, visual, and human,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "What we saw at BST 2026 was how AI can support beauty advisors and brands by turning complex facial data into clear, actionable experiences that consumers can instantly relate to.”

A Deepening Partnership Across the Paragon Group

Beyond makeup, Perfect Corp.’s AI technology is also supporting personalized skincare experiences within the Paragon ecosystem. Another ParagonCorp brand, LABORÉ, has adopted Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered Skin Analysis API to enhance its digital skincare services. The API enables precise, image-based skin analysis, helping consumers better understand skin conditions and guiding them toward more informed skincare routines.

Together, these deployments underscore Perfect Corp.’s growing role as a key AI beauty technology partner in Indonesia, supporting one of the region’s most influential beauty groups as it scales personalization across categories and consumer touchpoints.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

Japan: Kazushige Sato at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135

China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178

India: Tanuj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com