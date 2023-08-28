Perfect Corp. Partners with Best British Skincare Brand, ELEMIS, to Bring AI-Powered Skin Experience to Customers

The Global British Skincare Brand will leverage Perfect Corp.’s Cutting-Edge AI Skin Technology to Match Customers with their Ideal Skincare Regimen

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced a partnership with ELEMIS on the launch of the global British skincare brand’s innovative skin diagnostic experience. Powered by Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI Skin Diagnostic technology, the ELEMIS AI Skin Experience will provide customers with a detailed skin assessment, and match shoppers with the best skincare product regimen for their unique needs.









AI Technology Will Match ELEMIS Shoppers with Personalized Skincare Product Recommendations

The AI Skin tool will be a mobile-only experience launching on elemis.com in the UK and US, with plans to expand globally in the coming months. Customers are often overwhelmed by the volume of skincare options available to them, and Perfect Corp. helps to solve that quickly and easily by leading them to the correct regimen for their unique needs. To begin, customers complete a questionnaire to provide information on their top skin concerns and goals as well as formula preferences for products. Next, the customer receives a thorough skin scan powered by Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI tech. The technology provides the consumer with an overall skin score and identifies the users’ top skin concerns. Based on the results of the in-depth skin analysis, the customer is then matched with a targeted skincare product regimen to address core concerns. The ELEMIS customer can also access further product education and recommendations for concerns such as wrinkles, firmness, redness, dark spots, oil & pores and texture.

“It was important for ELEMIS to enable a truly personalized experience for our consumers. We offer the perfect must-have regimen based on the skin analysis, but if a consumer has a particular concern, such as pores or redness, they can tap their concern to get a truly targeted regimen. The consumer is in control of the skincare regimen recommended to them.” said Stevie Journey, Senior Director of Omnichannel Digital Experience at ELEMIS.

Consumers can email their skincare regimen recommendation to themselves for reference when they shop for ELEMIS in store or for a later purchase on elemis.com.

Unlocking the Future of Skincare with AI Technology

“For today’s beauty and skincare consumers, custom recommendations and product education are top priorities,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder, “AI technology is an essential tool to provide customers with personalized skincare consultations at scale. We are thrilled to partner with Elemis on the launch of their AI skin experience, and know that this integration will help to greatly enhance the retail journey for Elemis customers.”

To explore the Elemis Virtual Skin Analysis Experience, visit https://us.elemis.com/skin-analysis in the US & https://uk.elemis.com/skin-analysis in the UK.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About ELEMIS:

A leading luxury skin wellness brand, ELEMIS is globally recognized for harnessing the power of natural ingredients and scientific innovation. Each ground-breaking formula is clinically tested to ensure transformative results. ELEMIS products are available across 110 countries. ELEMIS won the award for ‘Best British Brand’ in the 2023 CEW Awards.

