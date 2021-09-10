Perfect Corp. Launches ‘YouCam Tutorial’ at NYFW: The World’s First Interactive AR Virtual Makeup Teaching Platform

The new solution delivers an AI-powered step-by-step interactive live makeup tutorial platform with a hyper-realistic AR virtual try-on experience for designer makeup looks.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Perfect Corp., the world’s leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual beauty try-on technologies, launched its newest ultra-personalized beauty tech SaaS solution, YouCam Tutorial. The revolutionary digital makeup tutorial solution gives brands the opportunity to present a complete step-by-step beauty tutorial, complete with brushstroke overlay animation, educating customers on the correct makeup application techniques virtually on their faces, and providing a one-of-a-kind makeup tutorial experience.





Launching with makeup artists at The Nolcha Shows NYFW Runway Show, YouCam Tutorial will support the step-by-step process of educating backstage artists on the creative direction of their runway makeup looks. During the event, YouCam Makeup will debut the groundbreaking AI-powered solution, unveiling it to beauty lovers everywhere for the first time.

Interactive and Personalized Virtual Makeup Tutorials for Beauty Lovers

The YouCam Tutorial platform is designed for beauty brands and makeup artists who wish to educate customers on the newest beauty techniques and introduce them to new products in a personalized and hyper-engaged way. The service gives beauty shoppers access to expert advice, and provides the opportunity to learn new skills in a safe and comfortable digital learning environment. The AI-powered guided tutorials combine interactive AR visual direction, overlaid directly onto the live image of the user’s face, with textual instructions, to deliver a hyper-realistic, educational, and engaging virtual makeup learning tool that helps brands create memorable and meaningful online shopping experiences for customers, building brand loyalty and supercharging sales.

A Powerful Tutorial Creation Toolkit and e-Commerce Feature for Beauty Brands

The new YouCam Tutorial platform is easy and intuitive to use. The process begins with brands composing a fully customizable face chart – a tool that makeup artists everywhere are familiar with – from a database of specific face, eye, and lip shapes, and skin tones. For the most precise results, the step-by-step makeup tutorial creation process is completed with Apple® Pencil, and is later translated digitally into brush stoke overlay animation. Each step is mapped out on the face chart, or on the live image of the customer’s face, clearly showing users the specific tools and application techniques used throughout. Users are able to follow the steps to apply the makeup look on themselves or experience the complete look via virtual AR try-on, applying the style to their own face virtually in real-time camera mode. Consumers can experience this educational AR try-on in-store through a smart mirror, or via instant replay on their mobile device or laptop.

YouCam Tutorial also features integrated e-commerce capabilities, which allow customers to purchase all of the products and tools used throughout the virtual tutorial with one click. This convenient and interactive makeup learning experience helps to elevate the online shopping journey, guaranteeing the highest level of consumer confidence and personalization, building strong consumer loyalty and satisfaction.

“We are excited to introduce the advanced YouCam Tutorial innovation to our lineup of SaaS offerings delivering a truly unique, individualized, guided beauty tutorial experience that connects brands and customers in a whole new way,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The real-time tutorial and advanced brush stroke animation continue to build upon the virtual beauty counter experience by offering guided step-by-step education to drive customer satisfaction and sales.”

Perfect Corp. Partners with Nolcha Shows at NYFW to Bring YouCam Tutorial to Life

Perfect Corp. will partner with The Nolcha Shows to bring the new YouCam Tutorial technology to life backstage at New York Fashion Week. The Nolcha Shows at New York Fashion Week, which will take place from September 12th – 14th at 608, 5th Avenue, have showcased collections from designers from around the world including, Australia, Israel, USA, England, Mexico, Peru, Lebanon, Turkey, Iceland, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Spain, and more. This year’s shows will incorporate designs from the 5th Season, Koreano Essential, Koreano, Klova, KavenLiu Dimor, Vsarea (accessories), Calista (accessories), and Ashton Jewelry (accessories). YouCam Tutorial will be used backstage at The Nolcha Shows to provide makeup artists with guided step-by-step tutorials for creating the runway makeup look. The fashion week makeup look creates an understated tonal effect allowing the skin to look perfected, lips soft and glossy, and the eyes sultry. Access a guided, step-by-step tutorial for The Nolcha Shows NYFW runway look on YouCam Tutorial.

“As the pandemic has shifted our lives to digital experiences, it’s no surprise that makeup application has followed,” shares Monique Rinard of AOFM (Academy of Freelance Makeup). “Partnering with Perfect Corp. as they launch YouCam Tutorial at The Nolcha Shows NYFW Runway Show has provided an exciting step-by-step process for showcasing our runway looks in a digital format. From a feathered statement brow and sun kissed cheeks, to a monochromatic moment with glossy lips, it has been so great to see our makeup looks come to life through an ultra-personalized, virtual experience.”

Experience the new YouCam Tutorial service today: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/youcam-tutorial

To learn more, please visit this product page, or watch this product video.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

The Nolcha Shows, now in its 14th year, is an award-winning event held during New York Fashion Week to showcase independent and emerging fashion designers to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers. The Nolcha Shows have become renowned as an incubator of talent and a platform of discovery, promoting cutting-edge, innovative fashion designers through runway shows and exhibitions. The event is officially recognized by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, offering a range of cost-effective options to help independent fashion designers gain recognition and develop their businesses. The Nolcha Shows consistently receives positive media coverage including features in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, WWD, New York Magazine, Elle, Entrepreneur, The Financial Times, The New York Times, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, CBS, NY1, US Weekly, NBC, and Inc. For more information, please visit www.nolchashows.com.

