Perfect Corp. Debuts New AI Face Analyzer Technology for a Tailored Consumer Shopping Experience

The cutting-edge technology utilizes AI advancements to help brands better understand their customers’ facial attributes to deliver personalized product and style recommendations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Perfect Corp., the world’s leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual beauty try-on technologies, debuted AI Face Analyzer technology. This innovative solution is poised to revolutionize the way brands deliver personalized product recommendations to their customers, eliminating the need for cumbersome and subjective questionnaires.





Inside Perfect Corp.’s AI Face Analyzer Technology

This new advanced AI innovation detects more than 70 facial characteristics, including face, eye, brow, and lip shapes, as well as color and shade detection for eyes, eyebrows, lips, hair and skin tone, to better understand a user’s attributes and generate a personalized beauty profile before providing tailored product recommendations for makeup, eyewear, earrings and other jewelry, hats, and more.

Shoppers can then use the AI-powered YouCam AR virtual try-on to remotely experience the recommended products on their mobile device or desktop. This creates a high-touch, fun, and interactive shopping experience that boosts consumer purchasing confidence, and increases sales conversion.

A Revolutionized Approach to Understanding Consumers

The AI Face Analyzer is designed to help brands better understand their customers by recommending personalized product matches across a range of categories, including makeup, eyewear, perfume, and fashion, without the need for time-consuming and tiresome questionnaires. By democratizing access to expert advice and creating meaningful, entertaining, interactive, and hyper-engaging shopping experiences that deliver results in seconds, Perfect Corp.’s AI Face Analyzer is revolutionizing the way brands approach and interact with each customer. As personalized shopping experiences have become increasingly more important to consumers, the AI Face Analyzer technology provides a turnkey solution that can be integrated across the omni-channel shopping journey.

AI and AR-powered High-Touch Experience Tailored to the Modern Day Shoppers

“We are excited to debut this cutting-edge AI Face Analyzer to help brands unlock a new means for personalization along the consumer journey,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Brands can use this advanced AI tech to better understand consumers, and build on a unique, tailored, high-touch experience that speaks to the modern-day shopper.”

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands.

