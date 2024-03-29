Perfect Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.perfectcorp.com.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to 14F, No. 98 Minquan Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City 231, Taiwan, or via email at Investor_Relations@PerfectCorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a Beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

