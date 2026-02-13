Peraton Appoints Bob Genter as President and COO

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton, a leading provider of national security solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Genter as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective February 17, 2026.

Genter will oversee operations and execution in support of Peraton’s strategic priorities, with an emphasis on driving operational excellence and continued scalable growth. Reporting directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Schorer, he will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen the company’s portfolio of mission-focused capabilities and advance talent and development across the organization.

"Bob is a transformational leader with deep expertise in the defense and federal markets," said Schorer. "His exceptional abilities to build high-performance teams, drive growth, and execute complex integrations make him the ideal president and COO for Peraton, and an example of our investment in top talent to shape the future of the company.”

“Peraton has a strong foundation of impressive capabilities, proven delivery models, and customer trust,” said Genter. “I’m excited to continue building an exceptional leadership team, driving consistency in execution for our customers and across the enterprise, and leading Peraton to the next level of performance.”

Genter joins Peraton with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in technology and IT services across the defense and civilian sectors. He has a respected and established track record of operational excellence, top- and bottom-line growth, and large-scale organizational transformation.

Most recently, he served as president of the Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC, overseeing a $4.8 billion portfolio and approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. During his tenure, he secured record contract wins, including a $1.3 billion award for the Treasury’s T-Cloud transformation and the Army Corps of Engineers Revolutionary Information Technology Services (RITS) program. He also led the successful acquisition and integration of Unisys Federal and Halfaker, valued at nearly $1.5 billion, combined.

Prior to SAIC, Genter held senior leadership positions at CGI and American Management Systems spanning P&L management, IT outsourcing, software development, and finance.

Genter holds an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. He has been recognized as a Fed100 honoree and Wash100 recipient for his contributions to the federal technology sector.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As one of the world’s leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life.

Visit peraton.com to learn more.

