Home Business Wire PeraHealth to Showcase Methods to Identify Sepsis Sooner
Business Wire

PeraHealth to Showcase Methods to Identify Sepsis Sooner

di Business Wire

Spring webinar series will feature evidence-based use cases for The Rothman Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PeraHealth invites all healthcare professionals to join a free three-part webinar series on early sepsis prediction, available in March and April. Speakers will include expert clinicians and researchers.

Sepsis is a complex condition with no simple diagnostic test. Approximately 1.7 million sepsis diagnoses occur annually in the United States with more than a $24 billion cost. Some patients already have sepsis upon hospital admission (85% with 12% mortality) and others develop sepsis in the hospital (15% with 35% mortality). As the gold-standard for measuring patient acuity, PeraHealth’s Rothman Index (RI) assists with early prediction of at-risk patients, providing much more time for clinicians to truly impact septic patients.

Other sepsis screening tools, including EMR-based applications and general early warning systems like MEWS have limited effectiveness in identifying sepsis early and suffer from significant false positive rates, leading to alert fatigue. For example, a retrospective study recently described in JAMA Internal Medicine found that Epic’s sepsis prediction model did not identify two-thirds of sepsis patients and frequently issued false alarms. (JAMA Intern Med. 2021;181(8):1065-1070. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2626)

“Sepsis is characterized by physiological deterioration. The Rothman Index is designed to capture the gathering clouds that precede the storm, allowing for intervention to prevent the progression of sepsis,” said Michael Rothman, PeraHealth’s Co-founder and Chief Science Officer. “Therefore, hospitals using RI alerts have been able to effectively reduce sepsis mortality.”

Webinar event schedule:

Title: “Sepsis: Should We Just Focus on Who is Sick?”

Date: March 31, 2022, 1-1:30 pm ET

  • Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5570702471964604427
  • Speaker: Michael Rothman, PhD, FAMIA, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, PeraHealth
  • Learning objectives – At the end of this webinar, the attendee will be able to:
    • Describe the relationship between mortality and sepsis
    • Explain how acuity predicts mortality
    • Identify the concept of focused care

Title: “Enabling Clinicians to Get Ahead of Sepsis Time Zero”

Date: April 12, 2022, 12-12:30 pm ET

  • Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2570853220856921359
  • Speakers: Carolyn Minnock, MBA, Chief Growth Officer, PeraHealth; Kathy Belk, Director of Strategic Analytics, PeraHealth
  • This webinar will highlight:
    • PeraHealth’s evidence-based solutions
    • An example of an RI Trend graph for a patient with a diagnosis of sepsis
    • How PeraHealth is unique from other sepsis tools
    • The impact PeraHealth solutions have made, so far, with sepsis

Title: “Validating the Science by Operationalizing the Solution”

Date: April 21, 2022, 12:30-1 pm ET

  • Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7162724940240256526
  • Speaker: Mahfuz Hoq, MD, MPH
  • This webinar will highlight:
    • The unique elements that set the Rothman Index apart from other tools and triggers
    • How clinicians can proactively address patients’ needs through warning protocols
    • Data and outcomes regarding sepsis mortality and cost per case

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth empowers organizations to transform healthcare through the intelligent use of data. PeraHealth’s platform provides accurate, actionable insights at both the patient and population level. From community hospitals to world-class health systems, our FDA-cleared clinical decision support tools – including the gold-standard Rothman Index – are proven to help deliver better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.perahealth.com.

Contacts

Carolyn Minnock

704.936.0594

cminnock@perahealth.com

Articoli correlati

LocoSoco Group Plc Agrees Partnership with Peoples Plastic Republic, SEM, Fastr Property and BizLending

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LOCO #AI--LocoSoco Group Plc (“LocoSoco”, “LOCO”), the company on a mission to create shared wealth from the distribution...
Continua a leggere

SES to Accelerate Access to C-Band Spectrum for Verizon to Support Rapid Deployment of 5G Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
SES will earn an additional $170 million from Verizon through accelerated clearing LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, the leader in global content connectivity...
Continua a leggere

Intelligence and Cyber Security Consultancy S-RM Expands to the Netherlands

Business Wire Business Wire -
Headed up by new senior hire, S-RM grows its presence in Europe with new Netherlands-based team UTRECHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Utrecht--S-RM, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: BCdiploma e ETS Global uniscono le forze per digitalizzare i rapporti sui punteggi...

Business Wire