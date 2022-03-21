PeraHealth to Showcase Methods to Identify Sepsis Sooner

Spring webinar series will feature evidence-based use cases for The Rothman Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PeraHealth invites all healthcare professionals to join a free three-part webinar series on early sepsis prediction, available in March and April. Speakers will include expert clinicians and researchers.

Sepsis is a complex condition with no simple diagnostic test. Approximately 1.7 million sepsis diagnoses occur annually in the United States with more than a $24 billion cost. Some patients already have sepsis upon hospital admission (85% with 12% mortality) and others develop sepsis in the hospital (15% with 35% mortality). As the gold-standard for measuring patient acuity, PeraHealth’s Rothman Index (RI) assists with early prediction of at-risk patients, providing much more time for clinicians to truly impact septic patients.

Other sepsis screening tools, including EMR-based applications and general early warning systems like MEWS have limited effectiveness in identifying sepsis early and suffer from significant false positive rates, leading to alert fatigue. For example, a retrospective study recently described in JAMA Internal Medicine found that Epic’s sepsis prediction model did not identify two-thirds of sepsis patients and frequently issued false alarms. (JAMA Intern Med. 2021;181(8):1065-1070. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2626)

“Sepsis is characterized by physiological deterioration. The Rothman Index is designed to capture the gathering clouds that precede the storm, allowing for intervention to prevent the progression of sepsis,” said Michael Rothman, PeraHealth’s Co-founder and Chief Science Officer. “Therefore, hospitals using RI alerts have been able to effectively reduce sepsis mortality.”

Webinar event schedule:

Title: “Sepsis: Should We Just Focus on Who is Sick?”

Date: March 31, 2022, 1-1:30 pm ET

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5570702471964604427

Speaker: Michael Rothman, PhD, FAMIA, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, PeraHealth

Learning objectives – At the end of this webinar, the attendee will be able to: Describe the relationship between mortality and sepsis Explain how acuity predicts mortality Identify the concept of focused care



Title: “Enabling Clinicians to Get Ahead of Sepsis Time Zero”

Date: April 12, 2022, 12-12:30 pm ET

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2570853220856921359

Speakers: Carolyn Minnock, MBA, Chief Growth Officer, PeraHealth; Kathy Belk, Director of Strategic Analytics, PeraHealth

This webinar will highlight: PeraHealth’s evidence-based solutions An example of an RI Trend graph for a patient with a diagnosis of sepsis How PeraHealth is unique from other sepsis tools The impact PeraHealth solutions have made, so far, with sepsis



Title: “Validating the Science by Operationalizing the Solution”

Date: April 21, 2022, 12:30-1 pm ET

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7162724940240256526

Speaker: Mahfuz Hoq, MD, MPH

This webinar will highlight: The unique elements that set the Rothman Index apart from other tools and triggers How clinicians can proactively address patients’ needs through warning protocols Data and outcomes regarding sepsis mortality and cost per case



About PeraHealth

PeraHealth empowers organizations to transform healthcare through the intelligent use of data. PeraHealth’s platform provides accurate, actionable insights at both the patient and population level. From community hospitals to world-class health systems, our FDA-cleared clinical decision support tools – including the gold-standard Rothman Index – are proven to help deliver better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.perahealth.com.

