Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Announces the 2021 List of Most Fundable Companies

Today, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School revealed its list of 16 Most Fundable Companies® during its virtual showcase event, presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. Among its startup recognitions were FLX Solutions, Inc., Gales, Inc., and PB Analytics, Inc. (d/b/a Rixon Technology), all of which received a Platinum designation, the highest recognition attainable.

More than 3,300 early-stage US companies across all 50 states participated in the Most Fundable Companies initiative, which is a free resource to assist startups in securing capital to accelerate meaningful innovation across industries and communities. The companies on the fourth annual list are located across the US and come from a variety of industries including energy, healthcare technology, and consumer products.

“The Most Fundable Companies event recognizes promising companies who have gone through rigorous financial vetting and scrutiny from world-renowned experts,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. “This list of companies should be on the radar for funders who are looking for what’s new and what’s next.”

The Most Fundable Companies showcase featured a keynote discussion led by Jamie Siminoff, the founder and chief inventor of Ring. He was joined by an impressive lineup of speakers including Cary Singleton and Landon Phillips from the Singleton Foundation, G. Louis Graziadio III from the George and Reva Graziadio Foundation, Vince Monteparte from Sway Ventures, James Casparie from the Venture Alliance, and Guy Baker from Wealth Teams Alliance and BTA Advisory Group.

The Most Fundable Companies are evaluated on several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage in their market, and the strength of the management team expertise. Each of these variables is then used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies is powered by the Venture Alliance.

To learn more about the winners and vote for your favorite startups now through November 1, visit the 2021 Most Fundable Companies webpage.

Pepperdine Graziadio 2021 Most Fundable Companies List (alphabetically listed by category)

Platinum:



FLX Solutions, Inc. (Bethlehem, PA)



FLX Solutions is pioneering functional robotics with FLX BOT, a patented, highly intelligent, human-operated, miniaturized service robot that operates in spaces that humans cannot easily access.

Gales, Inc. (San Diego, CA)



Gales provides Smart PPE Footwear® for healthcare to better protect against exposure and spread of infectious diseases via antimicrobial, waterproof, easy-to-clean shoes with 24-hour comfort and support.

PB Analytics, Inc., d/b/a Rixon Technology (Phoenix, AZ)



Rixon Technology transforms data through a cloud-native platform, which reduces compliance costs, nullifies impacts of breaches, and gives data owners control of personal data.

Gold:



Neowe Research & Development, Inc. (Doral, FL)



Neowe Research & Development is a connected medical device company launching their first product, Ouipan®, a patented smart bedpan intended to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. (Jenkintown, PA)



SFA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage novel immunomodulatory platform creating safe oral drugs to treat psoriasis, liver diseases, and HCC, the most common liver cancer.

Sips by, LLC (Austin, TX)



Sips By makes discovering great tea fun, personalized, and affordable via the only multi-brand, personalized, monthly tea subscription service, the Sips by Box.

Silver:



Amplified Sciences, Inc. (West Lafayette, IN)



Amplified Sciences is developing a portfolio of diagnostic assays for early detection of disease. The lead assay in development targets early detection of undiagnosed pancreatic cancers.

Arx Nimbus, LLC (Chicago, IL)



Arx Nimbus’ Thrivaca risk analytics platform produces detailed valuations of digital risk and the top sources of current carrying cost, for enterprises, underwriters, and brokers.

Blue Frontier, LLC (Parkland, FL)



Blue Frontier has reinvented air conditioning with patented technology that consumes 90 percent less energy and eliminates peak electricity demand using a thermal battery. Their ACs are deployed as virtual power plants under a HaaS model.

Event Cadence, Inc. (Brooklyn, NY)



Cadence is a SaaS events and modern workplace platform changing the way companies engage with their employees, customers, and communities.

PillowSheets, Inc. (Atlanta, GA)



PillowSheets manufacturers award-winning, patented, FDA-approved sheets that integrate a pillow system, eliminates loose bedding, offers total body support, and revolutionizes the bedding industry.

Veriskin, Inc. (San Diego, CA)



Veriskin is developing a novel method and FDA-designated breakthrough device for non-invasive, objective, and low-cost skin cancer diagnostics.

Bronze:



Advanced Image Robotics, Inc. (La Jolla, CA)



Advanced Image Robotics is a cloud-native video production platform that makes the camera-to-viewer workflow radically less expensive, simpler, and more sophisticated for the $247B OTT livestreaming market.

Jaxon, Inc. (Boston, MA)



Jaxon is a training data platform minimizing the need for costly manual data labeling used in artificial intelligence machine learning via cutting-edge algorithms and supporting techniques.

Leben & Cerne Co. d/b/a XrossWorld (Los Angeles, CA)



XrossWorld is SaaS for companies to efficiently and cost-effectively create, launch, and manage full-cycle micro-influencer marketing campaigns on-demand.

Telebionix, Inc. (Moorpark, CA)



Telebionix is introducing Remosense, a smart medical and biomarker sensing device enabling efficient and effective remote tracking and sharing of health data and telehealth delivery.

Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies List does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

About Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,300 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2021 program. In August 2021, Pepperdine Graziadio announced the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship as title sponsor of the 2021 Most Fundable Companies Showcase.

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. All startups that complete the program’s pre-screen and qualifier surveys receive a customized report with feedback on how to structure and position their business to improve investment opportunities. The Most Fundable Companies List winners receive national exposure and publication.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on October 14, 2021, virtually at Pepperdine University.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

