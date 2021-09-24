Pentera Named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator

Automated Security Validation Leader Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in the World for Its Novel Approach to Vulnerability Management

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pentera™ (formerly Pcysys), the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced it has been named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. The highly renowned program recognizes the 16 most innovative and compelling cybersecurity companies in the world.

Pentera disrupts traditional approaches to vulnerability management by showing CISOs exactly how attackers and ransomware threats can exploit their network and infrastructure.

Pentera was selected from a pool of 190 solution providers spanning 18 countries. Applicants were evaluated in two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee, which is comprised of Fortune 500 CISOs, government and private industry risk executives, and leading venture capitalists and investment bankers from the startup and cybersecurity community.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen as a SINET16 Innovator by such a distinguished panel of industry experts,” said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. “This nomination provides strong validation for how the Pentera platform is helping CISOs fight the increasing scope and sophistication of ransomware attacks.”

Pentera is the only platform that safely automates real adversary actions across the attack surface. This provides security teams a complete attack operation view to provide a true assessment of their resiliency against real attacks. Pentera’s new RansomwareReady™ module creates a safe version of the most destructive ransomware strains, including Maze and REvil, allowing security teams to build resilience against attacks before they happen.

