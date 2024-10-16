Penguin Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SMART Global Holdings Is Now Penguin Solutions



Q4 FY24 Revenue Across All Business Segments Up Sequentially

Penguin Solutions, Inc. ("Penguin Solutions," "we," "us," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PENG) today announced its new company name and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.





New Company Name and Ticker Symbol

The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of its name change from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. to Penguin Solutions, Inc., a move that reflects the Company’s strategic transformation and evolving focus on key areas such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure deployment, advanced memory enterprise solutions and high-performance computing. Effective today, the Company’s ordinary shares are trading under the new ticker symbol “PENG” on Nasdaq.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $1.2 billion versus $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2023

GAAP gross margin of 29.1%, up 30 basis points versus fiscal year 2023

Non-GAAP gross margin of 31.9%, up 20 basis points versus fiscal year 2023

GAAP EPS of $(0.85) versus $0.15 in fiscal year 2023

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 versus $2.52 in fiscal year 2023

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $311 million, down 1.7% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 28.0%, down 90 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 30.9%, down 80 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.46) versus $1.17 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 versus $0.35 in the year-ago quarter

“We are pleased with our Q4 results, highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of sequential top line growth,” said Mark Adams, CEO of Penguin Solutions. “Our Company’s transition to Penguin Solutions reinforces our commitment to solving the complexities of AI infrastructure, managing our customers’ implementations with the design, build, deployment, and management of cutting-edge AI solutions,” concluded Adams.

Annual Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 Net sales: Intelligent Platform Solutions $ 554,552 $ 749,708 $ 554,552 $ 749,708 Memory Solutions 356,426 443,264 356,426 443,264 LED Solutions 259,818 248,278 259,818 248,278 Total net sales $ 1,170,796 $ 1,441,250 $ 1,170,796 $ 1,441,250 Gross profit $ 340,776 $ 415,171 $ 373,981 $ 456,578 Operating income 18,295 8,745 120,257 179,794 Net income (loss) attributable to Penguin Solutions (44,324 ) 7,858 66,907 127,681 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.85 ) $ 0.15 $ 1.25 $ 2.52

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY23 Net sales: Intelligent Platform Solutions $ 149,355 $ 144,968 $ 145,432 $ 149,355 $ 144,968 $ 145,432 Memory Solutions 95,832 91,629 105,181 95,832 91,629 105,181 LED Solutions 65,961 63,983 66,045 65,961 63,983 66,045 Total net sales $ 311,148 $ 300,580 $ 316,658 $ 311,148 $ 300,580 $ 316,658 Gross profit $ 87,086 $ 88,906 $ 91,585 $ 96,007 $ 96,962 $ 100,300 Operating income (loss) 8,791 11,511 (1,639 ) 33,739 33,325 30,295 Net income (loss) attributable to Penguin Solutions (24,547 ) 5,616 64,841 20,007 20,221 18,406 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ 1.17 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.35

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of October 15, 2024, Penguin Solutions is providing the following financial outlook for fiscal year 2025:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales 15% YoY Growth +/- 5% — 15% YoY Growth +/- 5% Gross margin 30% +/- 1% 2% (A) 32% +/- 1% Operating expenses $335 million +/- $15 million ($60) million (B)(C) $275 million +/- $15 million Diluted earnings per share $0.30 +/- $0.20 $1.40 (A)(B)(C)(D) $1.70 +/- $0.20 Diluted shares 56.3 million — 56.3 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 31 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 48 (C) Other adjustments 12 (D) Estimated income tax effects (12 ) $ 79

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of Penguin Solutions; statements regarding the extent and timing of and expectations regarding Penguin Solutions’ future revenues and expenses; statements regarding Penguin Solutions’ strategic transformation and priorities; statements regarding long-term effective tax rates; and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal year described under “Business Outlook” above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, including but not limited to: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries (including trends and markets related to AI), our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the ability to manage our cost structure; disruptions in our operations or supply chain as a result of global pandemics or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including our rebranding and related strategy, any potential collaborations and additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies and the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them; issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; failure to achieve the intended benefits of the sale of SMART Brazil and its business; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; our dependence on a select number of customers and the timing and volume of customer orders; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market, LED market or other markets in which we participate; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; changes to the valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, including any potential inability to realize these assets in the future; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled “Risk Factors,” “Critical Accounting Estimates,” “Results of Operations,” “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Penguin Solutions management uses these non-GAAP measures to supplement Penguin Solutions’ financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships and trademarks/trade names acquired in connection with business combinations); acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gains (losses) from changes in currency exchange rates; amortization of debt issuance costs; gain (loss) on extinguishment or prepayment of debt; other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation and amortization expense; share-based compensation expense; acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gain (loss) on extinguishment or prepayment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

In fiscal 2024, for our non-GAAP reporting, we began to utilize a long-term projected non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28%, which includes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and reflects currently available information as well as other factors and assumptions. While we expect to use this normalized non-GAAP effective tax rate through fiscal 2025, this long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate may be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. Our GAAP effective tax rate can vary significantly from quarter to quarter based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, discrete items which are recorded in the period they occur, the tax effects of certain items of income or expense, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. We are unable to predict the timing and amounts of these items, which could significantly impact our GAAP effective tax rate, and therefore we are unable to reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP effective tax rate measure to our GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about Penguin Solutions’ financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About Penguin Solutions

The most exciting technological advancements are also the most challenging for companies to adopt. At Penguin Solutions, we support our customers in achieving their ambitions across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business. With our expert skills, experience, and partnerships, we turn our customers’ most complex challenges into compelling opportunities.

For more information, visit www.penguinsolutions.com.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 August 25,

2023 August 30,

2024 August 25,

2023 Net sales: Intelligent Platform Solutions $ 149,355 $ 144,968 $ 145,432 $ 554,552 $ 749,708 Memory Solutions 95,832 91,629 105,181 356,426 443,264 LED Solutions 65,961 63,983 66,045 259,818 248,278 Total net sales 311,148 300,580 316,658 1,170,796 1,441,250 Cost of sales 224,062 211,674 225,073 830,020 1,026,079 Gross profit 87,086 88,906 91,585 340,776 415,171 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,941 19,681 20,883 81,537 90,565 Selling, general and administrative 58,029 57,249 65,026 233,880 260,722 Impairment of goodwill — — 1,534 — 19,092 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 4,100 — 29,000 Other operating (income) expense 325 465 1,681 7,064 7,047 Total operating expenses 78,295 77,395 93,224 322,481 406,426 Operating income (loss) 8,791 11,511 (1,639 ) 18,295 8,745 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,403 6,167 9,183 28,378 36,421 Other non-operating (income) expense 20,971 441 (462 ) 21,084 11,837 Total non-operating (income) expense 26,374 6,608 8,721 49,462 48,258 Income (loss) before taxes (17,583 ) 4,903 (10,360 ) (31,167 ) (39,513 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 6,209 (1,323 ) (75,890 ) 10,618 (49,203 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (23,792 ) 6,226 65,530 (41,785 ) 9,690 Net loss from discontinued operations — — (205,685 ) (8,148 ) (195,384 ) Net income (loss) (23,792 ) 6,226 (140,155 ) (49,933 ) (185,694 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 755 610 689 2,539 1,832 Net income (loss) attributable to Penguin Solutions $ (24,547 ) $ 5,616 $ (140,844 ) $ (52,472 ) $ (187,526 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.46 ) $ 0.11 $ 1.28 $ (0.85 ) $ 0.16 Discontinued operations — — (4.05 ) (0.15 ) (3.94 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.11 $ (2.77 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (3.78 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ 1.17 $ (0.85 ) $ 0.15 Discontinued operations — — (3.71 ) (0.15 ) (3.80 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ (2.54 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (3.65 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 53,071 52,570 50,807 52,428 49,566 Diluted 53,071 54,283 55,523 52,428 51,322

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 August 25,

2023 August 30,

2024 August 25,

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 87,086 $ 88,906 $ 91,585 $ 340,776 $ 415,171 Share-based compensation expense 1,847 1,760 1,789 7,113 6,334 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,909 5,909 5,876 23,656 25,661 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 865 387 1,050 2,136 6,813 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 96,007 $ 96,962 $ 100,300 $ 373,981 $ 456,578 GAAP gross margin 28.0 % 29.6 % 28.9 % 29.1 % 28.8 % Effect of adjustments 2.9 % 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.8 % 2.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 30.9 % 32.3 % 31.7 % 31.9 % 31.7 % GAAP operating expenses $ 78,295 $ 77,395 $ 93,224 $ 322,481 $ 406,426 Share-based compensation expense (8,512 ) (9,432 ) (7,785 ) (36,047 ) (32,894 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,838 ) (3,857 ) (5,443 ) (15,616 ) (18,940 ) Diligence, acquisition and integration expense (2,094 ) (4 ) (2,676 ) (8,772 ) (20,869 ) Impairment of goodwill — — (1,534 ) — (19,092 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (4,100 ) — (29,000 ) Restructure charge (325 ) (465 ) (1,681 ) (7,064 ) (7,047 ) Other (1,258 ) — — (1,258 ) (1,800 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 62,268 $ 63,637 $ 70,005 $ 253,724 $ 276,784 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,791 $ 11,511 $ (1,639 ) $ 18,295 $ 8,745 Share-based compensation expense 10,359 11,192 9,574 43,160 39,228 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,747 9,766 11,319 39,272 44,601 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 865 387 1,050 2,136 6,813 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 2,094 4 2,676 8,772 20,869 Impairment of goodwill — — 1,534 — 19,092 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 4,100 — 29,000 Restructure charge 325 465 1,681 7,064 7,047 Other 1,558 — — 1,558 1,800 Non-GAAP operating income $ 33,739 $ 33,325 $ 30,295 $ 120,257 $ 179,794

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 August 25,

2023 August 30,

2024 August 25,

2023 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Penguin Solutions $ (24,547 ) $ 5,616 $ 64,841 $ (44,324 ) $ 7,858 Share-based compensation expense 10,359 11,192 9,574 43,160 39,228 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,747 9,766 11,319 39,272 44,601 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 865 387 1,050 2,136 6,813 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 2,094 4 2,676 8,772 20,869 Impairment of goodwill — — 1,534 — 19,092 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 4,100 — 29,000 Restructure charge 325 465 1,681 7,064 7,047 Amortization of debt issuance costs 897 817 1,010 3,724 4,064 Loss (gain) on extinguishment or prepayment of debt 21,646 792 — 22,763 15,924 Foreign currency (gains) losses (1,072 ) 606 (276 ) (830 ) (221 ) Other 1,558 — — 1,558 1,800 Income tax effects (1,865 ) (9,424 ) (79,103 ) (16,388 ) (70,993 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Penguin Solutions $ 20,007 $ 20,221 $ 18,406 $ 66,907 $ 127,681 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 53,071 54,283 55,523 52,428 51,322 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls 1,434 (333 ) (2,233 ) 1,268 (558 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 54,505 53,950 53,290 53,696 50,764 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ 1.17 $ (0.85 ) $ 0.15 Effect of adjustments 0.83 0.27 (0.82 ) 2.10 2.37 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.25 $ 2.52 Net income (loss) attributable to Penguin Solutions $ (24,547 ) $ 5,616 $ 64,841 $ (44,324 ) $ 7,858 Interest expense, net 5,403 6,167 9,183 28,378 36,421 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,209 (1,323 ) (75,890 ) 10,618 (49,203 ) Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 15,381 15,525 18,830 65,716 71,632 Share-based compensation expense 10,359 11,192 9,574 43,160 39,228 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 865 387 1,050 2,136 6,813 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 2,094 4 2,676 8,772 20,869 Impairment of goodwill — — 1,534 — 19,092 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 4,100 — 29,000 Restructure charge 325 465 1,681 7,064 7,047 Loss on extinguishment of debt 21,646 792 — 22,763 15,924 Other 1,558 — — 1,558 1,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,293 $ 38,825 $ 37,579 $ 145,841 $ 209,080

