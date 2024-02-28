Pega Named a Leader in Real-Time Interaction Management by Independent Research Firm

Pega Customer Decision Hub earned top scores in ‘current offering’ and ‘strategy’ categories

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q1 2024 (1). Pega earned the top scores in the main scoring categories of ‘current offering’ and ‘strategy,’ as well as the highest possible score in ‘market presence.’





In the report, under the headline “Pegasystems dominates enterprise RTIM with its focus on customer-first business value,” the report says: “Pega’s reference customers universally praised its Customer Decision Hub as the centralized “brain” responsible for orchestrating billions of real-time interactions across an impressive 13 channels (on average).” It later says: “Pega sets the gold standard for enterprise RTIM implementations, predominantly for financial services, insurance, and telecommunications firms.”

Pega was among the 13 most significant RTIM providers evaluated for the report. In addition to receiving top scores in the ‘current offering’ and ‘strategy’ categories, Pega received the highest possible score in 25 of the 30 sub-criteria, including predictive AI, generative AI, real-time decisioning, inbound digital orchestration, outbound digital orchestration, customer data integration, vision, innovation, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, community, customers, and more.

Forrester evaluated Pega Customer Decision Hub™, which serves as an always-on ‘brain’ providing centralized AI across all customer touchpoints – inbound, outbound, and paid – to optimize interactions and maximize customer value. Its predictive analytics and customer decision management enables leading enterprises to surface unique insights and adapt quickly, recommending hyper-personalized next-best actions in real time during every step of the customer lifecycle – from marketing to sales to customer service and retention.

This report is among Pega’s many analyst recognitions for its enterprise AI and workflow automation platform. Recently, Pega was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 (2) report and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center 2023 (3) report. For more background on these and other analyst reports, visit www.pega.com/analyst-reports.

Quotes & Commentary:

“Pega has long delivered powerful RTIM offerings that help our clients deepen customer relationships and maximize value at every turn, and we believe this latest report from Forrester once again validates how we complement and add significant value to existing marketing and customer engagement solutions,” said Rob Walker, general manager, 1:1 customer engagement, Pega. “With a series of new generative AI features now infused in our solution, clients can realize that value even faster and more efficiently than ever before as we continue to pace the market with the latest AI innovations.”

Supporting Resources:

1. Forrester Research, “The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024” by Rusty Warner, February 26, 2024 2. Forrester Research, “The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023” by Bernhard Schaffrik, February 27, 2023 3. Gartner, Inc., “Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center,” By Pri Rathnayake, Wynn White, Drew Kraus, November 1, 2023

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

