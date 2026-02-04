Peer-Reviewed Clinical Trial Demonstrates Novel Bioactives Improve Glycemic Control in Adults with Prediabetes

Study highlights GLP-1 companion effects, underscoring capability of Brightseed’s AI platform to identify and launch clinically-validated, natural health innovations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Results from a recently published randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial show that supplementation with Brightseed® BioMetaControl, containing the naturally occurring bioactive compounds N-trans caffeoyltyramine (NCT) and N-trans feruloyltyramine (NFT), significantly improved markers of glycemic control in adults with prediabetes. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease.

In the four-week trial, 126 adults with prediabetes received either a proprietary sustained-release supplement containing 120 mg/day of NCT/NFT or a placebo. Participants who received NCT/NFT experienced statistically significant reductions in fasting blood glucose compared to placebo (–4.1 mg/dL vs. –0.7 mg/dL; p=0.0026), along with improvements in fasting insulin, postprandial glucose response, and reduced time spent outside the ideal glucose range, as measured by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

“This study represents one of the first rigorous human clinical trials validating the glucose-regulatory potential of NCT and NFT,” said Swati Kalgaonkar, PhD, co-author and Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs and Clinical Research at Brightseed. “By integrating both fasting biomarkers and continuous glucose monitoring, the research provides a more comprehensive picture of how these bioactives support glucose regulation in individuals at risk for metabolic disease.”

NCT and NFT—bioactive compounds found in commercially available edible plants—were identified through Brightseed’s AI-powered discovery engine based on mechanistic relevance to glucose regulation, biological plausibility, and translational potential. Specifically, the compounds act as potent agonists of hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha (HNF4α), a transcription factor that plays a central role in glucose sensing, insulin secretion, and hepatic glucose production.

The study serves as a proof point for a more systematic, AI-driven approach to bioactive discovery—one that connects biological insight, mechanistic reasoning, and clinical validation earlier in the innovation process. While previous research has focused largely on pharmaceutical interventions, these findings highlight the potential role of dietary bioactives as part of a broader lifestyle and nutrition-based approach to metabolic health. No adverse events related to the study supplement were reported, and the intervention was well tolerated.

The trial was conducted at the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (N-DOC) in New Delhi, India, by renowned diabetes researchers Dr. Anoop Misra and Dr. Seema Gulati, and registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06417840). “The incidence of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes continues to increase worldwide," said Dr. Anoop Misra, further adding that "once a blood glucose control target is achieved with drug intervention, daily consumption of functional food ingredients or nutraceuticals that support ongoing healthy blood glucose regulation is warranted." Dr. Seema Gulati explained that "improved blood glucose regulation helps avoid glycemic excursions [energy highs and dips, as those felt by the study subjects before NCT/NFT supplementation] and this may explain the unsolicited testimonials received from the study subjects around feeling improved all-day energy levels.”

Brightseed recently commercialized the bioactives used in this study in its first-of-its-kind commercially-available GLP-1 companion and metabolism ingredient, BioMetaControl. BioMetaControl is low-dose and easy to formulate across a range of applications.

About the Study

Effect of supplementation with BioMetaControl with bioactives N-trans caffeoyltyramine and N-trans feruloyltyramine on glycemia in prediabetic individuals: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Published November 21, 2025, in Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease. The full study can be found here.

About Brightseed

Brightseed® is a continuous innovation platform for health science teams. The company combines deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and the world’s largest proprietary bioactive dataset—spanning more than 11 million bioactives—to help teams discover, validate, and bring new products to market with greater confidence. At the core of the platform is Forager™, Brightseed’s AI-powered discovery engine, which enables systematic, biology-driven discovery at a scale beyond human capability. Together, Brightseed’s platform approach allows organizations to make better decisions earlier, reduce downstream risk, and turn innovation into a durable strategic advantage.

