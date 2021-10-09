Pear Therapeutics to Participate in HLTH 2021 Conference and Evercore ISI Digital Therapeutics Virtual Bus Tour

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in developing and commercializing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to treat serious disease, today announced management’s participation in the HLTH 2021 Conference and the Evercore ISI Digital Therapeutics Virtual Bus Tour.

HLTH 2021 – The Download on Digital Therapeutics with Evercore : Julia Strandberg, M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion, “ A New Paradigm of Care – How Do Digital Therapeutics Make Money .” The panel, moderated by Elizabeth Anderson, Head of Healthcare Technology Equity Research, Evercore ISI, will take place in Boston and virtually on Monday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

: Julia Strandberg, M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion, “ .” The panel, moderated by Elizabeth Anderson, Head of Healthcare Technology Equity Research, Evercore ISI, will take place in Boston and virtually on Monday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET. DTx Virtual Bus Tour with Evercore: Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a virtual bus tour of the leading Digital Therapeutics companies on Tuesday, October 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst®, for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

