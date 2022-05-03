Pear Therapeutics to Issue First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced that the company will issue its first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Monday, May 16, 2022. The company will hold its investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss its financial and business highlights.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 814-6630 (U.S. callers) or (409) 216-0625 (international callers) and provide passcode 6975673. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.peartherapeutics.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., which is traded on Nasdaq as PEAR, is the parent company of Pear Therapeutics (US), Inc. Pear is the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has the first end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and deliver PDTs to patients and a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear’s product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

