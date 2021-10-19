Pear Therapeutics Launches Pear Prescription Digital Therapeutics Digest, Provides Roadmap for Payer Coverage Considerations

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in developing and commercializing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to treat serious disease, with three FDA-authorized PDTs

Inaugural edition of the Digest explores employer and payer stakeholder knowledge of PDTs as well as current considerations and perceptions that compromise the coverage landscape

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc., in collaboration with Avalere Health, an Inovalon company, today launched the Pear Prescription Digital Therapeutics Digest (Pear PDT Digest) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy’s (AMCP) 2021 Nexus conference. The Digest was presented during the Partner Session “ Pioneering Prescription Digital Therapeutics to Transform the U.S. Health Care System,” and outlines findings from a survey of 40 major U.S. payers and employers, covers their perspectives of the prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) market landscape, and addresses key questions around PDT coverage. The Digest is the first in a series of publications that will provide insights related to PDTs and payers’ level of familiarity with and management of PDTs.

PDTs are a new therapeutic class that use software to treat serious disease. Like traditional medicines, PDTs are developed in a GMP-compliant environment, tested in randomized controlled trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, evaluated for authorization by regulators like FDA, and used under the supervision of a prescribing clinician. Unlike traditional medicines, PDTs are designed to collect real world data for use by prescribing clinicians and for population health management by payers and health systems.

The launch of the Digest comes at a time of critical importance as Americans continue to grapple with the growing burden of chronic disease during a global pandemic that has reduced access to care due in part to a provider shortage.1-3 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 90% of the $3.8 trillion in annual health care expenditures in the U.S. is for people living with chronic and mental health conditions.4

“ Though technology continues to transform the way patients receive care, chronic disease continues to drive healthcare spending and burdens millions of patients, providers and payers. At Pear, we believe prescription digital therapeutics are the next therapeutic modality – the next frontier of medicine,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “ PDTs offer patients additional avenues to overcome treatment access barriers, can improve health outcomes and potentially reduce the cost of care – that’s a win for everyone. We’re thrilled to bring payers and healthcare decision makers the latest information and product updates with the launch of the Pear PDT Digest.”

“ PDTs will play a critical role in treating serious diseases for which they are indicated,” said John Neal, Managing Director, Market Access at Avalere Health. “ Stakeholder awareness, knowledge, and coverage of PDTs will be important drivers of access as more FDA-authorized products enter the market.”

The basis for the Pear PDT Digest stems from engagement with industry leaders through the distribution of a survey intended to measure employer and payer stakeholder knowledge of PDTs and current considerations and perceptions that comprise the coverage landscape. This Digest incorporates the findings from the survey of 40 major U.S. payers and employers on their perspective of the PDT market landscape. This project supports efforts from key industry leaders such as AMCP to define the coverage landscape and provide guidance to payers.

About Avalere Health

Avalere Health is a vibrant community of innovative thinkers dedicated to solving the challenges of the healthcare system. We know the only way to change healthcare is to look at it from every point of view. We dig deep into the complex layers and work closely with clients to develop a practical solution. As an Inovalon company, we prize insights and strategies driven by robust data to achieve meaningful results. For more information, visit avalere.com, or follow us on Twitter @avalerehealth.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

