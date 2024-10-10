Peak Technology Welcomes Robert de Neve As Their New Chief Operating Officer & Head of Corporate Venture

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peak Technology, a leading provider of Advanced Manufacturing Solutions to the Semiconductor, Bio-Medical, and other Deep Tech industries, is excited to announce the hiring of Robert de Neve as COO and Head of Corporate Venture. Robert brings over 45 years of extensive experience as an engineer, executive, entrepreneur, investor, and lecturer to Peak’s already formidable executive management team.





In his new role, Robert will be responsible for running the company’s day-to-day operations, architecting the corporate development plan, and implementing Peak’s growth strategy through targeted mergers, acquisitions, and mission specific corporate venture capital investments.

“What a joy and honor to have Robert join the Peak team,” said Sharon Woo, Founder & CEO. “He brings the knowledge, ability and heart to lead and scale Peak’s growth. With his people-centric leadership approach and his deep understanding of our customer’s needs, his transition to Peak’s culture and vision will be seamless.”

Robert joins Peak with decades of experience in Strategic Marketing, Mergers & Acquisitions, Product Development, Manufacturing Engineering, Program Management and Corporate Venture Capital. His career is highlighted by three significant exits – a $240M sale of Equipe Technologies to PRI Automation, a $475M sale of PRI to Brooks Automation, and the sale of BriteLab to PHC Group, a $4B global autotech OEM. He is a six-time honoree of INC. Magazines Fast 500 and a seven-time honoree of Silicon Valley’s Business Journal’s Fast 50, achieving a #1 win with Equipe Technologies in 1996.

Robert attended UC Santa Cruz (Project & Program Management), University of Rochester (Optical Engineering), Cogswell Polytechnical College (Electronics Engineering Technology) and San Jose & Mission College (Laser & Electronics Technology). He is an instructor and lecturer at several Silicon Valley universities and colleges and has a passion for Martial Arts, World History and Science Fiction.

“I am thrilled to join Peak Technology and contribute to their mission of being an advanced manufacturing and automation solutions supplier to OEMs around the world building complex products and equipment,” said Robert. “I look forward to working with such a talented business team and enabling our customers to address the technical challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution especially the manufacturing technologies required to support the AI-based mechanization of the internet.”

Peak Technology is committed to building a best in class business operating system and fostering a corporate culture based on four core principles: 1) Execute with Heart, 2) Operate with Extraordinary Customer Focus, 3) Be Growth Centric and 4) Exhibit Extreme Ownership and Accountability. Robert’s addition to the team is a significant step in achieving and fostering these essential company attributes.

About Peak Technology

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, Peak Technology is an Advanced Prototype & Manufacturing Solutions company specializing in highly technical plastics and other engineered materials. The company provides the following services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide building complex electro-mechanical, optical, and mechatronic products and equipment:

Materials Science & Selection Design For Manufacturing, New Product Introduction & Manufacturing Systems Engineering Additive & Subtractive Component Manufacturing Modular Manufacturing, System Integration & Process Automation Spares, Repairs & Refurbishing

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Lotus Miranda



Business Administration Manager



Peak Technology Enterprises



408.748.1102



Lotus@peakfab.com

www.peakfab.com