Peak Ranked in the Top 10 Best Technology Companies To Work

MANCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peak, the Decision Intelligence company, has been ranked 10th in Technology’s 50 best companies to work for in the United Kingdom in 2021.

The company has also ranked 25th in the UK’s 100 best mid-sized companies to work for and 25th in the North West’s 100 best companies to work for in 2021. For the second year running, Peak gained a 3 Star accreditation for the highest standard of workplace engagement, representing companies that truly excel and offer ‘world class’ levels of workplace engagement.



The Best Companies survey uses an anonymous poll to capture the views of staff at more than a thousand companies across the country, ranking firms on various factors such as leadership, wellbeing and pay.

Peak’s Decision Intelligence software embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning and supply chains to transform decision making and accelerate revenues, profits and sustainability.

Peak has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months with revenues doubling (+99%) thanks to new customer wins in Europe, the USA, Middle East and India. The company’s international customers include KFC, PepsiCo Inc. and JSW Cement.

With ambitious global expansion plans to meet strong demand, Peak is opening offices in the USA and Pune (India), alongside expanding its Jaipur (India) and UK team. As a result, Peak is creating 150 new jobs globally this year.

Richard Potter, co-founder and CEO at Peak, said, “We’re proud and humbled to have achieved such high positions in the Best Companies lists, and are thrilled to have been awarded the highest 3 Star accreditation for the second year running. Building a company that everyone loves being part of is at the very heart of our mission at Peak, and the Best Companies recognition helps us to know we’re on track. It’s part of everyone’s role at Peak to take an active role in growing our company culture and this latest achievement is a huge reward for the entire Peak team to celebrate.”

Peak is the Decision Intelligence company, and empowers customers to make great commercial decisions with AI. Peak’s pioneering software platform embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning and supply chains to transform decision making and accelerate revenues, profits and sustainability. Headquartered in Manchester (UK), Peak’s customer base includes Nike, KFC, PepsiCo, Marshalls and Speedy Hire.

Peak’s customers have seen transformational results, including a 5% increase in total company revenues, a doubling of return on advertising spend, 12% reduction in inventory holdings and a 5% reduction in supply chain costs.

Peak has been named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’ in AI in retail, and was also named in The Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2021 with the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes world-class levels of employee engagement. Peak is teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology, and is ISO 27001 certified.

