PDSVISION, a Digital Engineering Software and Services Provider, Partners With Bridgepoint and Polaris to Support Accelerated Growth

Bridgepoint and Polaris announce joint investment in PDSVISION, a global leader in digital engineering, alongside the company’s founder and management

Founded in 2008, PDSVISION is a global value-added reseller in the PTC ecosystem and a growing partner to Ansys, serving customers across Europe, North America and Asia with mission-critical software and services

The company has built a subscription-led business with ~SEK 1.7 billion in revenues, characterised by longstanding customer relationships and strong organic growth

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading mid-market investors, and Polaris, a leading investor in Nordic mid-sized companies, today announced that they have jointly invested in PDSVISION, a leading global provider of digital engineering solutions, headquartered in Stockholm.

Founded in 2008, PDSVISION is a trusted partner to businesses across Europe, North America and Asia. The company delivers integrated software and services that support digital transformation in product development and manufacturing, helping customers improve productivity and accelerate the journey from concept to production.

The investment establishes a close partnership between Bridgepoint, Polaris and PDSVISION’s founder and management team, who are reinvesting alongside the new investors, reinforcing continuity and shared commitment to the company’s customers, people and suppliers. As part of the transaction, CapMan, a Nordic private equity firm, will sell its shares in PDSVISION.

PDSVISION is the leading global partner in the PTC ecosystem for engineering software and has also built a growing position within the Ansys family of engineering simulation software, combining technical expertise with deep customer relationships. PDSVISION is positioned to support customers in transforming their entire value chain - from design and engineering, through manufacturing and service operations - helping them accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and manage increasing product complexity.

The solutions provided by PDSVISION are mission-critical for manufacturing companies and are deeply embedded in customers’ core systems, supporting the development and optimisation of technically complex products and services. The business serves customers across a broad range of industries with demanding requirements and high levels of regulation, including aerospace and defence, automotive, advanced manufacturing, high-tech & electronics, and life sciences.

Since inception, PDSVISION has grown organically and through acquisitions to become a global leader within its space with around 500 employees across 15 countries, generating approximately 70 percent of its revenues outside the Nordics including around 30 percent of revenues generated in North America.

PDSVISION is well-positioned to capitalise on a large and structurally growing industrial engineering market, supporting customers in realising their digitalisation strategies. On the back of leading software suites, full-service offering and a large and loyal customer base, the company is expected to continue its growth journey and set the standard for quality services.

Bridgepoint and Polaris share PDSVISION’s conviction that deep domain expertise is essential to unlocking the full value of complex industrial engineering software. Together with management, the partnership will focus on accelerating growth across domains, building sought-after competencies and strengthening PDSVISION’s role as a trusted partner to customers, reinforced by a disciplined M&A strategy to broaden and deepen specialist expertise.

PDSVISION will benefit from both Bridgepoint’s extensive experience in scaling European mission-critical software and value-added reseller platforms including Infinigate, DataExpert and Schuberg Philis, as well as Polaris’ deep knowledge of the Nordic technology and services landscape.

Commenting on the transaction, Mats Oretorp, CEO of PDSVISION, said: “We are proud of the global platform we have built and the trusted relationships we have developed with customers and software partners over many years, and we are excited about the prospects of continuing to grow PDSVISION over the coming years. We are excited to partner with Bridgepoint and Polaris, bringing in deep experience of scaling businesses internationally, and a shared commitment to continuing to invest in our capabilities to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”

Johan Gustafsson, Partner at Bridgepoint, added: “PDSVISION is a clear leader in its field, operating in a market with long-term structural growth driven by industrial digitalisation. The company plays a critical role in helping customers adopt, integrate and extract value from technology. Having followed the market and the company for a number of years, we are excited to partner with Polaris and the management team to support PDSVISION’s next chapter.”

Johan Pålsson, Partner at Polaris, commented: “We are excited to partner with PDSVISION and Bridgepoint to develop the business and drive accelerated growth. We have many years of direct experience from PDSVISION and are impressed by the company’s international market-leading position, which is based on its ability to successfully support customers in their industrial digitalization journeys with market leading, value-adding and business-critical solutions. Furthermore, PDSVISION has a strong leadership team and organization with an impressive track-record.”

PDSVISION was advised by Jefferies (Financial Advisor), Advokatfirman Lindahl (Legal Advisor) and Alvarez & Marsal (Financial and Tax Advisor).

Bridgepoint and Polaris were advised by Lincoln International (Financial Advisor), Vinge (Legal Advisor), Linklaters (Legal Advisor), PwC (Financial, Tax, ESG Due Diligence and Tax Structuring), McKinsey & Company (Commercial Due Diligence), Seedcloud (Technology Due Diligence) and Marsh (Insurance Due Diligence).

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected in the coming months.

About PDSVISION

PDSVISION is a global digital engineering leader specialising in digital transformation, product development, manufacturing, and product lifecycle management. With a strong presence in 15 countries and a dedicated team of over 500 employees, PDSVISION delivers innovative solutions that drive efficiency and growth for its clients. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a customer-centric approach, PDSVISION helps organizations optimise their digital data, reduce costs, and achieve tangible business outcomes. Committed to excellence and innovation, PDSVISION is the preferred partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital age.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, credit and private wealth.

With over $86 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

About Polaris

Polaris is a Nordic investment company headquartered in Copenhagen, investing in and supporting established medium-sized companies across the Nordics. Since 1998, we have built a strong presence across three strategies; Polaris Private Equity, Polaris Flexible Capital and Polaris Public Equity, and have secured capital commitments of more than EUR 2 billion.

Our focus is on partnering with companies that have clear potential for growth and long-term development. Learn more at www.polarisequity.dk.

