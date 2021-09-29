PDMI Unveils Refreshed Website

New Look, Updated Navigation Place Health, Client Success at Forefront

POLAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pharmacy Data Management, Inc. (PDMI) has launched a new website that features a sleek, modernized look for the longstanding pharmacy claims adjudication company.

The website, which can still be found at www.pdmi.com, was introduced as part of an ongoing brand rejuvenation that emphasizes the company’s mission, vision, and values. The site and supporting organizational materials feature a new corporate tagline, a refreshed color palette, and an updated logotype and brand imagery.

“Over the past several months, we have taken a holistic evaluation of what we do that supports our objective to help our clients succeed,” said Doug Wittenauer, PDMI’s CEO and co-founder. “With this renewed site, we are able to showcase the brand tenets that have made us who we are as one of the longest-standing privately held companies in the industry,”

The site features an updated site navigation that more deeply details PDMI’s PBA services and solutions and calls to the forefront the 340B program administration for which the organization is known. In the coming months, visitors to pdmi.com will see additional updates, including industry-related news, press releases and other resources to assist clients and consumers.

“We’re in the business of improving health and well-being. We have a talented, knowledgeable team that assists people daily in making effective health decisions, and we’re very proud of that,” said Wittenauer.

The site was created in collaboration with PDMI’s sister-company IDMI, a digital marketing and design firm.

Founded in Poland, Ohio, in 1984, PDMI provides technology and other specialized industry solutions for managing health through prescription drug programs for national and regional health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), hospice organizations, 340B and drug manufacturer assistance programs, and healthcare-related industries. Our IT solutions and expertise as well as our long-standing reputation for offering responsive, compassionate, and consistent customer service set us apart from others in the industry. For more information, please visit pdmi.com.

