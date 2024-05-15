Home Business Wire PDMI Celebrates 40 Years of Growth and Innovation
POLAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PDMI is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of growth, innovation, and a commitment to better health.


CEO Doug Wittenauer founded PDMI in 1984 with a three-person staff located in an office above his family’s pharmacy in Poland, Ohio. Though still based in his hometown, the operation is now supported by a team of 150 individuals working in locations across the country to provide specialized IT solutions for managing health through a variety of prescription drug programs.

“This anniversary is a huge milestone for us, and I’m proud to say that PDMI is one of the longest standing privately held companies in the industry,” said Wittenauer. “We’ve directly met the unique challenges of our industry, and we continue to grow and thrive.”

Wittenauer credits the growth to his talented team, as well as the support of clients and partners.

“Our team has shaped our company’s success over the past four decades. Their talent, hard work, and shared commitment to our mission of better health have been crucial in driving our growth and impact,” Wittenauer added. “The future looks bright for us, and we look forward to continued innovation and collaboration with our clients and partners.”

Pharmacy Data Management, Inc. (PDMI), founded in Poland, Ohio, in 1984, provides technology and other specialized industry solutions for managing health through prescription drug programs for hospice organizations, patient assistance programs, 340B and drug manufacturer assistance programs, national and regional health plans, and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), as well as various healthcare-related industries. Our IT solutions and expertise as well as our long-standing reputation for offering responsive, compassionate, and consistent customer service set us apart from others in the industry. For more information, please visit pdmi.com.

