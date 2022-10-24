PDC Announces a New IT Service Management Essentials Certification

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITSM–Professional Designations Corp. (PDC) is pleased to announce its new IT Service Management Essentials certification for anyone working in IT or in roles that interact with IT.

“This certification is ideal for candidates who want to ensure their organization’s IT services are provisioned and supported to high standards of effectiveness, availability, and reliability – which is key for producing meaningful and expected results,” says PDC spokesperson Felipe Villegas. “Participants will learn how to understand IT service management as a quality system, how the IT strategy aligns with the business strategy, and the important elements IT organizations need to consider to effectively manage their core ITSM processes.”

The certification provides participants with highly relevant and practical guidance on how to work in day-to-day operations regardless of the ITSM model their organization is aligned to. The specific focus on the crucial subset of 10 core operational and tactical processes – that are universal to all IT organizations and the underpinning processes involved with continual service improvements – will enable them to add ever-increasing business value. Participants will also learn the internationally recognizable terms and concepts used by supplier organizations (including software providers) that also serve as a compatible and valuable introduction to ISO/IEC 20000 standards.

Those who receive the IT Service Management Essentials certification will possess the vital knowledge to immediately contribute to their organization by adding business value in high-demand areas.

The first two training organizations to offer this new certification and announce course dates are ITSM Academy and Pink Elephant.

About Professional Designations Corp.

Professional Designations Corp. (PDC) is an exam provider.

Professional Designations provides trusted certifications and designations that recognize an individual’s achievement of an explicit level of level of understanding of the concepts and principles contained within a particular body of knowledge and the requisite capabilities to execute specific skills and competencies. PDC offers a choice of disciplines that support the professional achievement of tactical, strategic, and leadership proficiencies.

Achieving ethical credentials can help qualify a successful candidate for career advancement as well as demonstrate their professional expertise and prospective value to organizations worldwide.

To learn more about Professional Designations' new certification and to get a list of authorized training organizations, visit www.professionaldesignations.com.

