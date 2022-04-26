PCTEL Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0016 (International), access code: 880538. The call will also be webcast at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events . A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 45313.

