PCS-Mosaic Holdings Appoints Tom Middleton President, CEO to Lead Subsidiaries MOSAIC Technologies Group and VATC

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading national security firm PCS-Mosaic Holdings today announced the appointment of Tom Middleton as president and CEO. In this role, Middleton will lead operational teams across PCS-Mosaic’s two business units, MOSAIC Technologies Group of Fulton, Maryland, and VATC of Tampa, Florida. Together, the companies provide mission-critical technology, cyber, intelligence and readiness solutions to customers throughout the nation’s intelligence and special operations communities.

“Tom is a proven, trusted national security leader having supported some of the most challenging missions facing customers in the intelligence community and defense sector for the past three decades,” said Pierre Chao, chairman of PCS-Mosaic Holdings. “His work includes management roles at General Dynamics, in both line and staff functions, as well as with mid-sized firms such as Mission Essential Group, where he was president of Intelligence Solutions. Tom brings our team experience in managing large-scale operations, business development, and a deep understanding of our valued customers. He has the track record, focus and skill set to take PCS-Mosaic to the next level.”

“PCS-Mosaic is creating an exciting new platform for delivering some of the most vital services and solutions needed today to the intelligence and special operations communities, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to support such important mission work,” said Middleton. “Our Mosaic and VATC teams are incredibly talented and dedicated, and I look forward to collaborating with them to bring comprehensive and sophisticated systems, solutions, and services to our valued customers and drive this next stage of growth for our organization.”

Middleton has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About PCS-Mosaic Holdings

PCS-Mosaic Holdings is national security company with exclusive customer focus in the intelligence community, special operations forces, and related defense customer components charged with front line cyber, intelligence, special operations, and readiness requirements for missions that cannot fail. PCS-Mosaic Holdings’ business units include MOSAIC Technologies Group of Fulton, Maryland, and VATC of Tampa, Florida.

Go to www.mosaicsgroup.com and www.vatcllc.com for more information.

Contacts

Kristina Messner (Focused Image for PCS-Mosaic Holdings)



kmessner@focusedimage.com

703-678-6023