PCMag Readers Select Ooma Office as the Best Business VoIP Phone Service for the 9th Straight Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the company’s Ooma Office service has won PCMag’s prestigious Business Choice Award for Best VoIP System for the ninth year in a row.

The award (https://www.pcmag.com/news/business-choice-2022-voip-services) comes from the magazine’s annual Business Choice surveys of its readers, with Ooma again emerging as the top provider of VoIP phone service for businesses among nine finalists including RingCentral, Microsoft, Vonage, and Google.

“ For the ninth year in a row, the voice services from Ooma have scored so well that the rest of the industry is probably wondering how they stay in business,” PCMag said in its story on the award.

“ There’s one consistent constant (in our survey). That is Ooma, not only making the cut but also scoring so high that it really is the only brand you should probably consider for your office’s voice service, no matter how many employees work there,” the story added.

Wendy Sheehan Donnell, editor-in-chief of PCMag, said: “ PCMag readers have stated loudly and clearly for nine years how much they value the simplicity, quality, support and features of Ooma Office. On the key metric of Net Promoter Score, Ooma is 26 percent ahead of the second-place finisher for business VoIP, RingCentral. We congratulate Ooma on this accomplishment.”

“ Everyone at Ooma is deeply honored to have won this recognition from PCMag because it comes from customers, the people who use our service every day to make their businesses more connected and more successful,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “ We are committed to continually improving Ooma Office to keep the loyalty of our valued customers.”

Ooma Office and Ooma Office Pro (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) offer a set of features tailored to meet the needs of small and medium businesses. Service plans start at $19.95 a month (excluding taxes and fees) per user with no long-term contract required. Customers have their choice of interface – conventional analog phones, IP phones, virtual service through the Ooma Office desktop and mobile apps, or any combination of the four. Advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, video conferencing, text messaging, call park and multi-site access combine to make small businesses sound big.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) provides leading communications services and related technologies that bring unique features, ease of use, and affordability to businesses of all sizes and residential customers through a smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses, Ooma delivers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma



press@ooma.com

650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma



ir@ooma.com

650-300-1480