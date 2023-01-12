PCMag Names 28 Calix Customers Across 43 States as “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023”

NextLight wins the number-one spot—recognized along with 27 other Calix-partnered service providers—as the “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023” by PCMag, serving as the latest testament to the power of Calix cloud and software platforms to create market-leading service providers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that 28 customers were named to PCMag’s annual list of “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023,” with community-owned NextLight taking the number-one spot. These Calix-partnered service providers deliver elite, gaming-level Wi-Fi experiences for communities spanning 43 U.S. states. PCMag’s annual ranking is based on its Gaming Quality Index, which combines speed test latency and latency consistency (jitter). The heavy representation of Calix customers on this subscriber experience-focused list is the latest example of the power of Calix cloud and software platforms to create market-leading service providers that bring lasting value to their communities.

To provide the number-one gaming experience in the U.S., Longmont, Colorado-based NextLight leverages the full Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform—including Calix GigaSpire® BLAST Wi-Fi 6 systems, the Calix CommandIQ® subscriber-facing mobile app, Calix Cloud®, and managed services. PCMag honored NextLight with the “Fastest ISP” award in 2018, and they placed second on the 2022 list. Last year Calix continued a nine-year partnership with NextLight by working together to build on their speed advantage, enabling them to deliver an exceptional subscriber experience that other providers cannot match. By September 2022, NextLight reduced support calls by 8 percent and achieved a 98 percent customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating.

“It is incredible to see 28 Calix customers receive well-earned recognition on a national level by doing one key thing, creating the ultimate subscriber experience,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “We are proud to partner with industry leaders like NextLight and their fellow award winners. These innovative service providers are leveraging Calix platforms to delight subscribers for nearly every use case—from gamers who want a low ping and high speeds to parents who want parental controls and home network security to protect their families. They enable professionals in their communities to work from home with a backup connection so they never drop a Zoom call again. This is how broadband markets are won today—with exceptional subscriber experiences and not on speed alone. Developed with more than $1 billion invested over 11 years, our cloud and software platforms make it possible for even the smallest service provider to create those experiences at the lowest possible OPEX and be the giant in their market.”

Learn how Calix cloud and software platforms help service providers deliver exceptional subscriber experiences that win broadband markets.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

