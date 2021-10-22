Home Business Wire PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Release Third Quarter Results For 2021
Business Wire

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Release Third Quarter Results For 2021

di Business Wire

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, will release its third quarter 2021 operating results after close of market on Thursday, November 4, 2021. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that date, management will review these results during their quarterly conference call. To access the conference call, please dial 877-776-4016 (US) or 973-638-3231 (International) and enter the confirmation number 8894527. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.connection.com.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

Contacts

Corporate Communications Contact:
Lynn MacKenzie, 603.683.2278

lynn.mackenzie@connection.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Thomas Baker, 603.683.2505

Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer

tom@connection.com

Articoli correlati

Ontrak to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming accessory business, announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Largest-ever Aftermarket Order for Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 Software Sees U.K. Waste Management Company, Biffa Champion Cleaner Diesel

Business Wire Business Wire -
FuelSense® 2.0 reduces CO2 emissions and cuts Biffa’s diesel costs by up to 9%, with the upgrade paid back...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ontrak to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Business Wire