Paysafe to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum March 9

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood, will participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

