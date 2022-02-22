PayRetailers on Their Way to Winning the CONMEBOL South American Cup, a Second Year in a Row

BARCELONA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2022 PayRetailers continues to reaffirm its presence in the Latin American game as Official Sponsor of CONMEBOL South America for the second consecutive year, consolidating its leadership in cross-border payment processing in the region.





A solid and robust structure in Latin America

PayRetailers begins its second year as the Official Sponsor of CONMEBOL South America – a competition that unites all Latin Americans in a single, unique feeling: “football”, which adds to the company’s commitment to strengthen the solid structure it has in the various countries of the region, consisting of teams of specialists where the brand is present to provide a service focused on each market.

For this reason, the brand highlights the importance of understanding that in Latin America, despite being a region where the cultures of the countries seem to be similar, the opposite is true. Each country has different consumer habits and makes payments differently. Some are more advanced than others in terms of technology, while others are still taking small yet firm steps in this direction.

PayRetailers’ strategy is to provide powerful payment solutions with locally trained staff in the most developed countries in terms of cross-border payments, whilst, at the same time, supporting markets that are still on the road to maturity, providing support for financial inclusion, so that everyone has access to local and international products and services.

A strategy focused on emerging markets

Thanks to the brand exposure offered by CONMEBOL South America, PayRetailers has a shared platform with world-renowned companies such as QATAR Airways, EA SPORTS, MG Motor, Amstel, Betfair and others that already have a solid positioning in the region.

According to CEO and Founder Juan Pablo Jutgla, “Becoming an Official Sponsor of this competition is a dream come true that reflects our outstanding commitment to Latin America. Now, our brand will be able to connect even more”.

Throughout 2022, PayRetailers will continue leveraging its luxury brand presence by promoting its image in football stadiums, activations, CONMEBOL South America live broadcasts and digital assets.

About PayRetailers

At PayRetailers, Merchants benefit from the in-depth knowledge they offer for each local market, supporting them as they expand their business in the region with more than 250 payment methods. At the same time, enabling consumers to access their preferred payment systems to purchase products or services they want through online commerce.

