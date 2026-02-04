Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on February 23, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2026.

Event: Paymentus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Date: Monday, February 23, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 646 844 6383 (International) Access Code: 933764 Webcast: The 'Investor Relations' section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or Click Here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

