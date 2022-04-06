Paymentus to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on May 4, 2022

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 4th. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS NEWS

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS

Contacts

Investor Relations

Paul Seamon



pseamon@paymentus.com

Media Relations

Tony Labriola



tony@thinkinsideout.com