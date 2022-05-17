Home Business Wire Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • J.P. Morgan 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25th at 1:50 pm ET
  • Baird 2022 Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June, 7 at 4:20 pm ET

Live webcasts and replays will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

