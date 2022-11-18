<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference on December 6th at 2:50 pm ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

Contacts

Investor Relations

Paul Seamon

pseamon@paymentus.com

Media Relations

Tony Labriola

tony@thinkinsideout.com

Articoli correlati

AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T* Inc. (NYSE:T), spoke today at the Morgan...
Continua a leggere

Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy

Business Wire Business Wire -
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital...
Continua a leggere

Embark on the First of Two Fantasy Life Updates in Mabinogi’s Winter Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dive Into Mabinogi's Improved New Milletian Experience With The “NEXT: New Beast” Update On November 17 LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#mabinogi--Mabinogi, Nexon’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire