Paymentus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter Transactions Increased 30.6% Year-over-Year



Third Quarter Revenue Increased 26.0% Year-over-Year



Third Quarter Gross Profit Increased 21.5% Year-over-Year



Contribution Profit* Increased 25.8% Year-over-Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter numbers were strong across the board,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO. “We’re most proud of our sales results which show continued momentum.”

Third Quarter 2022 Business and Financial Highlights*

Processed 92.2 million transactions in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 30.6% from the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue was $128.2 million, an increase of 26.0% from the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was $37.9 million compared to $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $41.0 million compared to $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Contribution profit was $51.1 million, compared to $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 25.8%.

Net loss was $737 thousand and GAAP loss per share was $0.01. Non-GAAP net income was $1.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.01.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, representing a 15.7% adjusted EBITDA margin compared to $5.5 million, representing a 13.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, for the third quarter of 2021.

“We placed a significant focus on expanding adjusted EBITDA margin this quarter and are pleased with our progress,” said Paul Seamon, Interim CFO. “We will continue to make investments that drive growth while working to grow margin.”

* Descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures contribution profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share are provided below under “Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and reconciliations are provided in the tables at the end of this release.

Updated 2022 Financial Outlook

Certain statements in this release, including without limitation, those in this section, are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below and the “Risk Factors” section of Paymentus’ most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Paymentus continues to expect revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $485 million and $492 million or approximately 25% to 27% growth year-over-year. Contribution profit is anticipated to be between $200 million and $204 million or approximately 26% to 29% growth year-over-year(1). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $25 million and $28.5 million, resulting in an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 13% to 14%.

(1) Gross profit is estimated to be approximately 72% of contribution profit and other cost of revenue is estimated to be approximately 28% of contribution profit. The decrease in GAAP gross profit for 2022 is primarily driven by amortization of acquired intangibles, as such this will not impact adjusted gross profit.

Paymentus does not reconcile its forward-looking guidance for non-GAAP measures because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Refer to “Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional explanation.

The statements in this section are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Paymentus will host a conference call for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss third quarter 2022 results and our outlook for 2022. The live webcast and replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Paymentus’ website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our sales momentum, ability to expand our adjusted EBITDA margins, investments that drive growth, our future financial performance and our updated 2022 financial outlook. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our operations, including into new channels and industry verticals across different markets; our ability to expand and retain our biller, financial institution, partner and consumer base; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating results, liquidity and financial condition and on our employees, billers, financial institutions, partners, consumers and other key stakeholders; our ability to remain competitive; our ability to develop new product features and enhance our platform and brand; our future acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to hire and retain experienced and talented employees; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC shortly after the date of this release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

Paymentus does not meaningfully reconcile guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, because Paymentus cannot provide guidance for the more significant reconciling items between net income and adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. This is due to the fact that future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the supplemental financial information for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results. Such items include acquisition related amortization expense for acquired intangibles, foreign exchange gains and losses, adjustments to its income tax provision and certain other items Paymentus believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operations. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions, judgements, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains/losses or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amount of these adjustments is not currently determinable but may be significant.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including contribution profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, or EPS. We use non-GAAP measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures.

Contribution profit is defined as gross profit plus other cost of revenue. Other cost of revenue equals cost of revenue less interchange and assessment fees paid by us to our payment processors.

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit adjusted for non-cash items, primarily stock-based compensation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before other income (expense) (which consists of interest income (expense), net and foreign exchange gain (loss)), depreciation and amortization and income taxes, adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of professional fees and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution profit.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and software and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP EPS are defined as net (loss) income excluding certain nonrecurring items such as discrete tax items, one-time expenses or other non-cash items, including amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. In particular, we exclude interchange and assessment fees in the presentation of contribution profit because we believe inclusion is less directly reflective of our operating performance as we do not control the payment channel used by consumers, which is the primary determinant of the amount of interchange and assessment fees. We use contribution profit to measure the amount available to fund our operations after interchange and assessment fees, which are directly linked to the number of transactions we process and thus our revenue and gross profit.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance and liquidity, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance and liquidity. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included at the end of this release.

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 128,152 $ 101,676 $ 364,825 $ 287,393 Cost of revenue 90,295 70,512 256,286 199,754 Gross profit 37,857 31,164 108,539 87,639 Operating expenses Research and development 10,350 8,818 30,925 24,469 Sales and marketing 19,048 11,314 53,089 29,041 General and administrative 9,376 9,904 29,038 24,067 Total operating expenses 38,774 30,036 113,052 77,577 (Loss) income from operations (917 ) 1,128 (4,513 ) 10,062 Other income (loss) Interest income (expense), net 504 11 594 4 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (28 ) (16 ) 52 (8 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (441 ) 1,123 (3,867 ) 10,058 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (296 ) (701 ) 2,397 (5,423 ) Net (loss) income $ (737 ) $ 422 $ (1,470 ) $ 4,635 Undeclared dividends on Series A preferred stock — — — (2,258 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stock $ (737 ) $ 422 $ (1,470 ) $ 2,377 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock Basic $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock Basic 122,740,982 118,206,073 121,765,509 110,272,583 Diluted 122,740,982 124,427,777 121,765,509 116,419,674

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,314 $ 168,386 Restricted funds held for financial institutions 77,601 33,443 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance of $322 and $102 62,758 43,935 Income tax receivable 2,650 2,488 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,318 8,184 Total current assets 303,641 256,436 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and



amortization of $5,448 and $4,791 1,996 2,044 Capitalized internal-use software development costs, net 42,711 30,888 Intangible assets, net 36,113 42,088 Goodwill 129,344 129,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,582 7,703 Deferred tax asset 165 163 Other long-term assets 7,677 4,207 Total assets $ 531,229 $ 472,942 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,394 $ 24,748 Accrued liabilities 16,665 12,491 Financial institution funds in-transit 77,601 33,443 Operating lease liabilities 1,389 1,456 Contract liabilities 1,328 2,173 Income tax payable 720 122 Total current liabilities 125,097 74,433 Deferred tax liability — 3,318 Operating leases, net of current portion 8,703 6,463 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 2,637 1,713 Finance leases and other finance obligations, net of current portion 750 883 Total liabilities 137,187 86,810 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 5,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 883,950,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 19,653,565 and 17,251,079 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 111,050,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 103,336,337 and 103,388,082 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 10 11 Additional paid-in capital 365,632 356,017 Accumulated other comprehensive income (67 ) 168 Retained earnings 28,465 29,935 Total stockholders’ equity 394,042 386,132 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 531,229 $ 472,942

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (737 ) $ 422 $ (1,470 ) $ 4,635 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,158 3,647 17,518 8,587 Deferred income taxes (9 ) 278 (3,331 ) 2,691 Stock-based compensation 2,002 754 4,622 1,885 Non-cash lease expense 583 483 1,703 2,131 Amortization of contract asset 529 246 1,347 423 Provision for credit losses 32 — 219 — Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and other receivables (9,938 ) (2,870 ) (19,143 ) (7,814 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 56 1,072 (854 ) 167 Accounts payable (230 ) 4,301 2,975 7,842 Accrued liabilities (225 ) (394 ) 2,390 149 Operating lease liabilities (456 ) (498 ) (1,398 ) (2,071 ) Contract liabilities 5 82 80 383 Income taxes receivable, net of payable 281 (923 ) 485 349 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,949 ) 6,600 5,143 19,357 Cash flows from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (57,120 ) — (57,120 ) Other intangible assets acquired (125 ) — (248 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (368 ) (261 ) (1,163 ) (825 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (7,793 ) (4,737 ) (22,257 ) (13,473 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,286 ) (62,118 ) (23,668 ) (71,418 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriter’s discounts and commissions — — — 224,595 Proceeds from private placement — — — 50,000 Redemption of Series A preferred stock — — — (23,013 ) Payment of dividends on Series A preferred stock — — — (34,412 ) Proceeds from repayment of related party loan — — — 813 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,167 — 1,469 — Financial institution funds in-transit 18,276 6,612 44,158 6,612 Payments of deferred offering costs — (1,105 ) — (1,961 ) Payments on other financing obligations (655 ) (715 ) (2,486 ) (1,482 ) Payments on finance leases (66 ) (68 ) (201 ) (204 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,722 4,724 42,940 220,948 Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (232 ) (19 ) (329 ) 24 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,255 (50,813 ) 24,086 168,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 217,660 266,390 201,829 46,666 End of period $ 225,915 $ 215,577 $ 225,915 $ 215,577

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 The below table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,314 $ 177,506 $ 148,314 $ 177,506 Restricted funds held for financial institutions 77,601 38,071 77,601 38,071 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 225,915 $ 215,577 $ 225,915 $ 215,577

The following tables set forth our non-GAAP financial measures with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Contribution Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 37,857 $ 31,164 $ 108,539 $ 87,639 Plus: other cost of revenue 13,277 9,488 38,704 25,563 Contribution profit $ 51,134 $ 40,652 $ 147,243 $ 113,202

Adjusted Gross Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 37,857 $ 31,164 $ 108,539 $ 87,639 Stock-based compensation — — — — Amortization 3,186 1,398 8,575 3,610 Adjusted gross profit $ 41,043 $ 32,562 $ 117,114 $ 91,249

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (737 ) $ 422 $ (1,470 ) $ 4,635 Excluding Interest (income) expense, net (504 ) 11 (594 ) (4 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 296 701 (2,397 ) 5,423 Depreciation and amortization 6,158 3,647 17,518 8,587 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 28 16 (52 ) 8 Stock-based compensation 2,002 754 4,622 1,885 Other nonrecurring expenses(2) 769 — 769 2,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,012 $ 5,529 $ 18,396 $ 23,245 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.7 % 13.6 % 12.5 % 20.5 %

(2) Other nonrecurring expenses consist of indirect costs incurred associated with our IPO in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and an estimated liability booked in the three months ended September 30, 2022 related to the potential costs associated with the termination of a commercial contract.

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ (2,730 ) $ 6,600 $ 4,362 $ 19,357 Purchases of property and equipment and software (368 ) (261 ) (1,163 ) (825 ) Other intangible assets acquired (125 ) — (248 ) — Capitalized internal-use software development costs (7,793 ) (4,737 ) (22,257 ) (13,473 ) Free cash flow $ (11,016 ) $ 1,602 $ (19,306 ) $ 5,059 Net cash used in investing activities $ (8,286 ) $ (62,118 ) $ (23,668 ) $ (71,418 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 18,722 $ 4,724 $ 42,940 $ 220,948

Contacts

Investor Relations

Paul Seamon



pseamon@paymentus.com

Media Relations

Tony Labriola



tony@thinkinsideout.com

