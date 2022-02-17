Paymentus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 31% Year-over-Year



Fourth Quarter Gross Profit increased 31% and Contribution Profit* Increased 36% Year-over-Year



Fourth Quarter Transactions Increased 54% Year-over-Year

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“I’m proud of our performance in our first year as a public company, but I feel like we’re just getting started,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO. “2021 laid the foundation for our strong outlook in 2022, and we believe our core strategy of building a network and growing market share is paying off.”

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Processed 83.3 million transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 53.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Expanded partnership with Amazon to include bill payment in the Amazon mobile app .

. Earned biller direct industry best-in-class rating by Aite-Novarica Group.

“With full year revenue growth of over 31% and another year of solid profitability, Paymentus continued its history of responsible growth,” said Matt Parson, CFO. “I am also very pleased to provide an outlook that anticipates us continuing to be a ‘Rule of 40’ company in 2022 as well.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights*

Revenue was $108.1 million, an increase of 31.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $33.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $36.1 million compared to $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contribution profit was $45.3 million, compared to $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 36.3%.

Net income was $4.7 million and GAAP earnings per share was $0.04. Non-GAAP net income was $2.1 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.02.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million, representing a 13.8% adjusted EBITDA margin compared to $7.5 million, representing a 22.7% adjusted EBITDA margin, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights*

Revenue was $395.5 million, an increase of 31.1% from 2020.

Gross profit was $121.4 million compared to $92.6 million for 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $127.4 million compared to $96.1 million for 2020.

Contribution profit was $158.5 million, compared to $120.5 million for 2020, representing an increase of 31.5%.

Net income was $9.3 million and GAAP earnings per share was $0.06. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.09.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.5 million, representing an 18.6% adjusted EBITDA margin compared to $28.5 million, representing a 23.6% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were $168.4 million as of December 31, 2021

* Descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures contribution profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are provided below under “Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and reconciliations are provided in the tables at the end of this release.

2022 Financial Outlook

Paymentus expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $490 million and $495 million or 24% to 26% growth year-over-year. Contribution profit is anticipated to be between $204 million and $206 million or 29% and 30% growth year-over-year(1). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $28 million and $33 million, resulting in an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 14% to 16%.

(1) Gross profit is estimated to be approximately 72% of contribution profit and other cost of revenue is estimated to be approximately 28% of contribution profit. The decrease in GAAP gross profit for 2022 is primarily driven by amortization of acquired intangibles, as such this will not impact adjusted gross profit.

Paymentus does not reconcile its forward-looking guidance for non-GAAP measures because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Refer to “Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional explanation.

The statements in this section are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Paymentus will host a conference call for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and our outlook for 2022. The live webcast and replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Paymentus’ website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our 2022 financial outlook and our ability to maintain our status as a Rule of 40′ company in 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our operations, including into new channels and industry verticals across different markets; our ability to expand and retain our biller, financial institution, partner and consumer base; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating results, liquidity and financial condition and on our employees, billers, financial institutions, partners, consumers and other key stakeholders; our ability to remain competitive; our ability to develop new product features and enhance our platform and brand; our future acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to hire and retain experienced and talented employees; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC in early March 2022. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

Paymentus does not meaningfully reconcile guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, because Paymentus cannot provide guidance for the more significant reconciling items between net income and adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. This is due to the fact that future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the supplemental financial information for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results. Such items include acquisition related amortization expense for acquired intangibles, foreign exchange gains and losses, adjustments to its income tax provision and certain other items Paymentus believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operations. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions, judgements, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains/losses or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amount of these adjustments is not currently determinable but may be significant.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including contribution profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, or EPS. We use non-GAAP measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures.

Contribution profit is defined as gross profit plus other cost of revenue. Other cost of revenue equals cost of revenue less interchange and assessment fees paid by us to our payment processors.

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit adjusted for non-cash items, primarily stock-based compensation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before other income (expense) (which consists of interest income (expense), net and foreign exchange gain (loss)), depreciation and amortization and income taxes, adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of professional fees and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution profit.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS are defined as net income excluding certain nonrecurring items such as discrete tax items, one-time expenses or other non-cash items, including amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. In particular, we exclude interchange and assessment fees in the presentation of contribution profit because we believe inclusion is less directly reflective of our operating performance as we do not control the payment channel used by consumers, which is the primary determinant of the amount of interchange and assessment fees. We use contribution profit to measure the amount available to fund our operations after interchange and assessment fees, which are directly linked to the number of transactions we process and thus our revenue and gross profit.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance and liquidity, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance and liquidity. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included at the end of this release.

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 108,131 $ 82,422 $ 395,524 $ 301,767 Cost of revenue 74,390 56,627 274,144 209,140 Gross profit 33,741 25,795 121,380 92,627 Operating expenses Research and development 9,653 6,540 34,122 24,510 Sales and marketing 14,876 8,596 43,917 31,842 General and administrative 8,901 5,731 32,968 17,847 Total operating expenses 33,430 20,867 111,007 74,199 Income from operations 311 4,928 10,373 18,428 Other income (loss) Interest (expense) income, net (10 ) 4 (6 ) 52 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 7 (7 ) (1 ) (116 ) Income before income taxes 308 4,925 10,366 18,364 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 4,357 (1,292 ) (1,066 ) (4,653 ) Net income $ 4,665 $ 3,633 $ 9,300 $ 13,711 Undeclared dividends on Series A preferred stock — (1,352 ) (2,258 ) (5,186 ) Net income attributable to common stock $ 4,665 $ 2,281 $ 7,042 $ 8,525 Net income per share attributable to common stock Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stock Basic 120,154,077 103,479,239 112,763,261 103,479,239 Diluted 126,169,616 106,500,475 118,821,925 106,207,883

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,386 $ 46,666 Restricted funds held for financial institutions 33,443 — Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance of $102 and $100 43,935 28,034 Income tax receivable 2,488 2,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,184 3,117 Total current assets 256,436 79,828 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and



amortization of $4,791 and $3,760 2,044 1,772 Capitalized internal-use software development costs, net 30,888 20,963 Intangible assets, net 42,088 296 Goodwill 129,413 13,205 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,703 8,322 Deferred tax asset 163 270 Other long-term assets 4,207 218 Total assets $ 472,942 $ 124,874 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,748 $ 16,825 Accrued liabilities 12,491 10,201 Financial institution funds in-transit 33,443 — Operating lease liabilities 1,456 3,010 Contract liabilities 2,173 612 Income tax payable 122 463 Total current liabilities 74,433 31,111 Deferred tax liability 3,318 3,499 Operating leases, net of current portion 6,463 5,476 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 1,713 — Finance leases and other finance obligations, net of current portion 883 412 Total liabilities 86,810 40,498 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 5,000,000 and zero shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 883,950,000 and zero shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 17,251,079 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1 — Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 111,050,000 and zero shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 103,388,082 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 11 — Series A preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; zero and 50,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; zero and 23,333 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; zero and 23,013 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.005 par value per share; zero and 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; zero and 104,785,651 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and zero and 103,479,239 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — 517 Treasury stock at cost, zero and 320 Series A preferred shares; and zero and



1,306,412 common shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — (579 ) Additional paid-in capital 356,017 29,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 168 216 Retained earnings 29,935 55,047 Total stockholders’ equity 386,132 84,376 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 472,942 $ 124,874

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 4,665 $ 3,633 $ 9,300 $ 13,711 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,708 2,057 13,295 8,069 Deferred income taxes (3,351 ) 320 (660 ) 1,638 Stock-based compensation 1,251 546 3,136 1,994 Non-cash lease expense 366 794 2,497 2,802 Amortization of contract asset 246 — 669 — Provision for credit losses 106 100 106 100 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business



combination Accounts and other receivables (6,922 ) (1,026 ) (14,736 ) (8,689 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 1,179 824 1,346 840 Accounts payable (352 ) 969 7,490 14,636 Accrued liabilities (193 ) 632 (44 ) 2,759 Operating lease liabilities (372 ) (665 ) (2,443 ) (2,641 ) Contract liabilities 91 (327 ) 474 184 Income taxes receivable, net of payable (1,176 ) (366 ) (827 ) 217 Net cash provided by operating activities 246 7,491 19,603 35,620 Cash flows from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (280 ) — (57,400 ) (290 ) Other intangible assets acquired (130 ) — (130 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (264 ) (76 ) (1,089 ) (458 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (5,827 ) (3,523 ) (19,300 ) (14,389 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,501 ) (3,599 ) (77,919 ) (15,137 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriter’s discounts and commissions — — 224,595 — Proceeds from private placement — — 50,000 — Redemption of Series A preferred stock — — (23,013 ) — Payment of dividends on Series A preferred stock — — (34,412 ) — Proceeds from repayment of related party loan — — 813 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 315 — 315 — Financial institution funds in-transit (4,628 ) — 1,984 — Payments of deferred offering costs — — (1,961 ) — Payments on other financing obligations (3,080 ) (383 ) (4,562 ) (1,035 ) Payments on finance leases (68 ) (66 ) (272 ) (323 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,461 ) (449 ) 213,487 (1,358 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32 ) 91 (8 ) 114 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,748 ) 3,534 155,163 19,239 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 215,577 43,132 46,666 27,427 End of period $ 201,829 $ 46,666 $ 201,829 $ 46,666

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 The below table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,386 $ 46,666 $ 168,386 $ 46,666 Restricted funds held for financial institutions 33,443 — 33,443 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 201,829 $ 46,666 $ 201,829 $ 46,666

The following tables set forth our non-GAAP financial measures with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

Contribution Profit

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 33,741 $ 25,795 $ 121,380 $ 92,627 Plus: other cost of revenue 11,535 7,433 37,098 27,876 Contribution profit $ 45,276 $ 33,228 $ 158,478 $ 120,503

Adjusted Gross Profit

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 33,741 $ 25,795 $ 121,380 $ 92,627 Stock-based compensation — — — — Amortization 2,395 960 6,005 3,513 Adjusted gross profit $ 36,136 $ 26,755 $ 127,385 $ 96,140

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 4,665 $ 3,633 $ 9,300 $ 13,711 Excluding Interest expense (income), net 10 (4 ) 6 (52 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (4,357 ) 1,292 1,066 4,653 Depreciation and amortization 4,708 2,057 13,295 8,069 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7 ) 7 1 116 Stock-based compensation 1,251 546 3,136 1,994 Other nonrecurring expenses — — 2,711 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,270 $ 7,531 $ 29,515 $ 28,491 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.8 % 22.7 % 18.6 % 23.6 %

Contacts

Investor Relations

Paul Seamon



pseamon@paymentus.com

Media Relations

Tony Labriola



tony@thinkinsideout.com

