Paymentus Announces Presence at CS Week Conference 46

Feature Presentations with Key Customers and Partners Will Drive the Future of Utility Payments

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings Inc., (NYSE: PAY) the leading electronic bill payment and presentment (EBPP) provider for utilities, today announced its lineup of industry-leading presentations at CS Week Conference 46, the premier annual educational and customer service conference serving electric, gas and water/wastewater utility professionals across North America and around the world. CS Week Conference 46 will take place from May 4-5 in Phoenix, AZ.

Paymentus, its clients, and partners are prominently featured throughout the CS Week program, addressing billing and payments issues vital to utility providers. Panel discussions, presentations and innovation sessions featuring Paymentus and its solutions include:

Wednesday, May 4

Women in Utilities Annual Sunrise Networking Event (6:45-8:00 AM)



Paymentus will sponsor the annual gathering of women leading the utility sector. This year’s event features Maria Lacal, EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer Palo Verde Generating Station, Arizona Public Service Company. Ms. Lacal’s keynote presentation will explore the role of women as innovators and decision-makers driving organizational success within the utilities sector.

Credit Card Payments in the Field (2:00 – 3:00 PM)



Enabling field representatives to accept credit card payments is often a customer service and safety priority which requires multiple levels of logistical and payment system integration. Raymond Joseph, Manager of Bill Delivery Operations and Jonathan Feld, Senior Specialist for Billing and Payment Operations for ConEd will review how Paymentus’ streamlined field payments integration for this leading provider.

Thursday May, 5

Payment Platform Replacement: One Year Later (10:45 – 11:45 AM)



Kristina McClenahan, Product Development Manager for Billing and Payments for Puget Sound Energy will detail the impact of its Payment Platform Replacement project, implemented in 2020. In this retrospective exploratory, McClenehan will share how offering expanded payment options, including autopay and digital wallet payments with PayPal, has improved customer experience, and the impact of improved reporting and analytics on organizational decision-making.

Critical Payments Options for Today’s Utilities (2:30 – 3:30 PM)



Nicole Haskins, Vice President of Sales for Paymentus joins Ryan Jones, Director of Global Partnerships for PayPal will discuss how utility providers can provide consumers the same seamless digital payment experience they have come to expect in all areas of their lives, from digital shopping to ordering takeout and splitting the bill with their friends. Digital wallets not only facilitate payments, but they can also be a powerful bill presentment channel, delivering notifications and statements directly to consumers’ devices to break through the adoption ceiling.

For more from Paymentus at CS Week, attendees are invited to visit the Paymentus booth #113 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

Contacts

Media Contact

Tony Labriola



tony@thinkinsideout.com

Investor Contact

Paul Seamon



pseamon@paymentus.com