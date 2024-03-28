Paycom Wins 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Paycom is one of 60 companies worldwide recognized for the highest levels of employee engagement

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the second consecutive year. Paycom is one of just 60 organizations globally to receive the award, given only to organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence.





A panel of Gallup workplace scientists evaluates applicants and assesses them against criteria established by the most exhaustive workplace study ever conducted. Applicants are compared to Gallup’s extensive workplace database and must measure up to the most productive and profitable organizations in the world. Only organizations ranked in the top tier of the database qualify for the award.

“We prioritize our employees’ well-being on a holistic level, giving them a space where their voice is heard, they can develop professionally and people truly care for them,” said Jennifer Kraszewski, senior executive vice president of human resources at Paycom. “A limited number of organizations receive this honor from Gallup, and we’re grateful to be recognized among global leaders in workplace culture.”

According to Gallup, organizations centered on engagement see returns in retention, increased productivity, improved well-being and organizational citizenship, better customer experiences, true organic growth and higher revenue. The GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged, and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Conversely, winning GEWA organizations experience an average engagement level of 70%.

“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer. “Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace.”

This marks Paycom’s seventh win for workplace awards in 2024, coming on the heels of recognitions including America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters, Handshake’s Early Talent Awards, Comparably Awards and Top Workplaces USA.

About Paycom



For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Larisha Hunter



media@paycom.com