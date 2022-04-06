Paycom Welcomes Viktor Hovland as Newest Brand Ambassador

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced Viktor Hovland, currently the No. 4 ranked golfer in the world and No. 7 in the FedExCup Season Standings, as its newest brand ambassador.





A budding superstar in the world of golf, the 24-year old Norwegian competes in both the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and the European Tours. Since turning pro in 2019, Hovland has already racked up three PGA Tour victories and two international victories, while also competing in the 2020 Ryder Cup and the 2020 Olympic Games. In nine events this season, Hovland has eight made cuts, four top-10 finishes and a win at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

“I am thrilled to partner with Paycom as their newest brand ambassador,” said Hovland. “Seeing their success as a national brand that calls Oklahoma home — there’s obviously a natural alignment there. They’re consistently raising their own standard of excellence through hard work and innovation, which is how I approach the game of golf.”

Before his professional career, Hovland had a storied run at Oklahoma State University, where he was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. In his final season, Hovland reached the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was named the Ben Hogan Award Winner and the Big 12 Player of the Year.

“Viktor continues to have a major impact on the sport of golf, and we’re excited to partner with an athlete who has taken his Oklahoma ties to the national stage,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO. “We value his winning attitude, work ethic and positive approach to the game and the fans.”

As part of the partnership, Hovland will wear the Paycom branding on the left chest of his shirt. He will debut the new look this week at the 86th Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

