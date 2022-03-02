Home Business Wire Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit on March 8 in San Francisco.

Event Details:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

Date: March 8

Time: 1 p.m. Pacific time

Location: San Francisco

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Samford

investors@paycom.com
Paycom Software, Inc.

