Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Feb. 8. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) that day.

Dial-in #: +1 (844) 200-6205 Intl. Dial-In #: +1 (929) 526-1599 Access Code: 302991 Replay #: +1 (866) 813-9403 Intl. Replay #: +44 (204) 525-0658 Replay Access Code: 172314

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on Feb. 8 through Feb. 15. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

