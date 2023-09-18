Paycom Recognized as an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Provider

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was recognized as American Hospital Association’s Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for secure payroll and HCM services. Paycom is the only payroll provider in AHA’s Preferred Cybersecurity Provider Program (APCP) for hospital and health care systems.









“As an industry leader, we take great pride in being recognized as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider,” said Brad Smith, Paycom’s chief information officer. “I’m excited to introduce our products, most importantly Beti®, to new clients across the health care field.”

As part of the APCP due diligence process for selection, Paycom underwent rigorous vetting, including reviews of case studies, risk assessment results, internal security program features, regulatory risk exposure, foreign affiliations and background questions. As one of the few payroll processors to be ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, ISO 22301, SOC 1 and SOC 2-certified, Paycom’s information security, privacy management and quality management systems are formally audited and verified for compliance annually.

“Paycom’s commitment to protecting its clients is apparent in the extensive security measures they’ve adopted,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “We’re excited to welcome them into the APCP program and can confidently recommend Paycom as a reliable source of support for our nation’s hospitals and health systems in their efforts to defend against sophisticated cyberthreats.”

To maintain the status of an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider, Paycom must consistently deliver excellent customer satisfaction, which the program monitors through customer satisfaction reviews and recourse.

For additional information about Paycom’s services for the APCP Program, visit https://www.paycom.com/who-we-help/health-care/.

