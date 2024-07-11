Paycom Named Among Best Companies of 2024 by TIME

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was recently recognized on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024.





“We’re committed to providing excellent ROI for our clients through innovative software and a supportive environment for our employees through robust benefits and growth opportunities,” said Paycom founder, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chad Richison.

TIME considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in 2022 or 2023 for the award. The list of honorees includes top-performing companies identified based on three factors using more than 15 different criteria, including employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency.

Paycom is committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace, giving back to the community and minimizing environmental impact, which can be further seen in the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Paycom does so by offering extensive employee benefits, philanthropically supporting communities, building culture through inclusive conversations and reducing environmental impact with efficient software and processes.

Paycom’s inclusion on TIME’s America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 list follows its recent wins for Best Company for Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams by Comparably.

About Paycom



For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

