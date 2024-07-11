Home Business Wire Paycom Named Among Best Companies of 2024 by TIME
Business Wire

Paycom Named Among Best Companies of 2024 by TIME

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was recently recognized on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024.


“We’re committed to providing excellent ROI for our clients through innovative software and a supportive environment for our employees through robust benefits and growth opportunities,” said Paycom founder, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chad Richison.

TIME considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in 2022 or 2023 for the award. The list of honorees includes top-performing companies identified based on three factors using more than 15 different criteria, including employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency.

Paycom is committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace, giving back to the community and minimizing environmental impact, which can be further seen in the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Paycom does so by offering extensive employee benefits, philanthropically supporting communities, building culture through inclusive conversations and reducing environmental impact with efficient software and processes.

Paycom’s inclusion on TIME’s America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 list follows its recent wins for Best Company for Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams by Comparably.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Larisha Hunter

media@paycom.com

Articoli correlati

Visa Celebrates the Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024 With Expanded Team Visa Roster and Ways for Fans to Engage

Business Wire Business Wire -
Team Visa’s most diverse roster ever includes 147 athletes from 67 countries across 40 Olympic and Paralympic sports Visa will...
Continua a leggere

Hyperfine, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first...
Continua a leggere

Vantage Data Centers Publishes Annual ESG Report Highlighting Dedication to Responsible Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company’s third environmental, social and governance report spotlights progress on carbon emissions reduction programs, DE&I initiatives, industry-leading safety record...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php