Paycom Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 23, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026.

