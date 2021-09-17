Home Business Wire Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September...
Business Wire

Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 30, 2021

di Business Wire

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 31, 2021. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Efrain Rivera, CFO or Terri Allen

585-383-3406

Media Inquiries:

Lisa Fleming

585-387-6402

Articoli correlati

Walk-On’s Partners with MatchPoint Connection to Award NIL Deals Nationwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WOFamilyofAthletes--Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, led by Co-Owner Drew Brees and franchisee Dak Prescott, is awarding one collegiate...
Continua a leggere

ActivTrak Execs to Speak on Workforce Analytics at CIO’s Future of Work Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
IT leaders convene to discuss innovations and best practices AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivTrak today announced its executives will speak at CIO’s...
Continua a leggere

Elite HRT Publishes Guide on Hormone Therapy Preparation

Business Wire Business Wire -
This resource details how to approach this innovative new lifestyle treatment LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite HRT, a leading force in hormone...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Walk-On’s Partners with MatchPoint Connection to Award NIL Deals Nationwide

Business Wire