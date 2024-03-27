PAX Announces Industry-Leading Sustainability Initiatives to Fight Global Plastic Waste Crisis

PAX Becomes First Cannabis Brand to Achieve Plastic Negative Certification Across All Product Lines, Including the New PAX TRIP Made From Ocean Bound Plastic

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PAXlife—PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced a new program to reduce plastic waste. Through a partnership with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, PAX has become the first brand in the cannabis space to achieve Plastic Negative certification across all existing product lines. This certification includes PAX MINI and PLUS, PAX ERA and 1G pods, and PAX Gummies, and means that for every product sold, twice as much plastic waste is removed from nature.









As part of this broader plastic action effort, PAX is launching PAX TRIP, the brand’s first all-in-one vape, and the industry’s first plastic negative all-in-one, made with ocean bound plastic. The TRIP features PAX’s pure cannabis oils, with a rechargeable battery that heats, never burns, from start to finish. Additionally, it has been engineered for clean hits, with a clear air path that ensures vapor never touches the internal electronics. PAX TRIP will be available at selected retailers, beginning in Massachusetts and quickly rolling out to California and New York. Starting at $35, PAX TRIP is intended to give environmentally conscious consumers a better, more sustainable alternative to existing products on the market.

“The cannabis industry faces significant sustainability challenges, due to regulation, market volatility, cultivation practices, and issues around social equity and justice, so to us, the urgency of this was impossible to ignore,” said Laura Fogelman, VP of Communications & Public Affairs at PAX. “While making big changes isn’t always easy, we hope to lead by example, incorporating sustainability practices into our business and offering not just better-for-you products, but better-for-the-planet products that we know our customers want.”

Actionable, measurable programs to fight plastic pollution.

“91% of plastic waste is not recycled1, so first and foremost, our priority has been to remove the use of plastics wherever possible across our entire product portfolio while still ensuring consumer safety,” said Scott Collins, Senior Director of Hardware Product & Design at PAX. “From there, we’re accelerating circular solutions with the phase-in of post-consumer recycled materials, and putting partnerships in place to proactively remove plastic from the environment. This is just the starting point — we have a lot of work to do and hope that others will join us in this critical effort.”

This partnership will support rePurpose Global’s vetted impact project, Paraíso de Ballenas, rehabilitating coastlines and protecting whale breeding grounds on Colombia’s Pacific Coast — an area that has been affected by severe plastic pollution littering the beaches and harming marine life. The project will facilitate the removal of low-value plastic from the environment, transportation to and sorting at partner facilities, and recycling at selected end destinations. The project also supports waste workers’ incomes and provides access to an inclusive, safe, and dignified work environment.

“PAX’s decision to have Plastic Negative products is the need of the hour. We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic footprint and to take more positive actions to reduce their plastic use and increase circularity,” said Aditya Siroya, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at rePurpose Global.

Building on more than a decade of sustainable practices.

This initiative is part of PEACE BY PAX, the company’s social impact platform focused on pillars of social reform, safe access, and sustainability. Additionally, PAX has made commitments to phase in ocean bound plastic, in partnership with #Tide Ocean SA, which both reduces plastic waste through upcycling and produces up to 80% less CO2 emissions than required to produce virgin plastics. PAX is also enhancing sustainability across its packaging lineup with the rollout of new packaging across selected products this spring containing post-consumer recycled material.

Since the launch of the first PAX vaporizer in 2012, PAX devices have been designed and engineered for multi-use and durability, offering consumers unparalleled products that are built to last. PAX products lean into sturdy materials such as aluminum, food grade silicones, and ripstop nylons that are long-lasting while prioritizing consumer safety. PAX’s existing device lineup leverages recyclable packaging and the brand’s consumable cannabis lineup features biodegradable packaging leveraging FSC-certified paperboard.

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives, delivering well-being through consistent quality, memorable experiences, and a genuine passion for the plant. For more than a decade, PAX has provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. PAX has been recognized for its brand, culture and products by The New York Times’ Wirecutter, TIME, Fast Company, GQ, Gear Patrol, mg Magazine, High Times, and many more. PAX is committed to making a positive impact through PEACE BY PAX, its purpose-driven platform supporting social reform, safe access, and sustainability.

