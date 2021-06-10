Paula Cogan Appointed to President, euNetworks, Responsible for All Operating Aspects of the Business

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appointment–euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Paula Cogan to the leadership team, taking up the role of President, euNetworks, with responsibility for all operating aspects of the business. This appointment is effective 28 November 2021.





Paula Cogan joins euNetworks following a number of years working in the Telecom industry. Paula’s career spans companies such as British Telecom, Verizon, and Colt. Most recently she was Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Customer Relationship Management at Colt, responsible for driving commercial strategy. Paula’s achievements have been underpinned by her ability to foster strong relationships with customers and partners whilst remaining focused on leading organisations. Her experience fits perfectly with the demands she will face as President at euNetworks.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Paula to euNetworks,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “She’s a perfect addition to the team and fills a critical position in the business as we move forward with our plans and continue to grow. I am excited for the contribution that Paula will make to the business. Paula is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion which we welcome to euNetworks.”

“euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem and the team continue to do an exceptional job, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers,” said Brian McMullen, Partner of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. “We remain committed to building on euNetworks’ unique position and this appointment is key to that. Paula is a strong leader in the industry and a great addition. We welcome her onboard.”

“euNetworks has a unique position in the industry,” said Paula Cogan. “I have watched the company develop and grow over the years and I am excited to join the team in November and contribute to its continued success.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 51 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 440 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

Contacts

euNetworks:

Hannah Britt | Senior Director, Marketing & IR | euNetworks

hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email



| +44 7717 896 446 mobile