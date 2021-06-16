Paul Mango and Dr. Craig E. Samitt Join Seminal Healthcare’s Senior Operating Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seminal Healthcare and Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC (“SEMCAP”) welcome the addition of healthcare leaders Paul Mango and Dr. Craig E. Samitt as Senior Operating Advisors. Seminal Healthcare’s Senior Operating Advisor Board is chaired by Ralph Muller, Executive Chairman and Partner of Seminal Healthcare. The Board now includes nine prominent members, bringing diverse backgrounds and expertise to the Seminal Healthcare investing platform.





Seminal Healthcare’s Executive Chairman and Partner, Ralph Muller, said: “When I joined SEMCAP to help lead the Seminal Healthcare strategy, I recognized the important role an active advisory board could play in targeting the most attractive companies to invest in and drive greater impact on post-investment portfolio performance. I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Craig to this accomplished group of healthcare leaders whose experience spans the entire healthcare industry.”

Seminal Healthcare’s Managing Partner, Brett Moraski, also commented on the Board’s recent expansion, saying, “Having known both Paul and Craig for many years, I am delighted to have them join the Seminal Healthcare team. I believe their leadership experience, insight and advice will be invaluable as we seek to invest in and support world-class healthcare companies.”

Seminal Healthcare’s Senior Operating Advisor Board currently includes:

Ralph Muller, Chair, is a healthcare industry titan who has led two of America’s top ten hospital systems for over three decades. Ralph was CEO for 16 years at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and President for 17 years at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Health Systems. His extensive roll of honors includes Elected Member of the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), a Fellow, at the American Association of Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Chair, at the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

Elizabeth B. Concordia serves as President and CEO of UCHealth, a nationally recognized, nonprofit health care system with an operating revenue of $5.0 billion and a workforce of more than 24,000 people. Elizabeth is responsible for the strategic direction, clinical operations, and financial success of the system. Before joining UCHealth, Ms. Concordia served as executive vice president for UPMC and president of its Hospital and Community Services Division.

Dr. Ray Dorsey is a telemedicine innovator, a published author, and a Professor of Neurology. Ray is the David M. Levy Professor of Neurology and Director of the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Andrew Dreyfus is the President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Serving nearly 3 million members, BCBSMA is one of the largest independent, not-for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country. As CEO, Andrew leads the company’s effort to make quality health care affordable.

Jo Johnson is a British politician and the former Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research, and Innovation. Jo is chairman of Tes Global, the digital education business, and of Access Creative College, the UK’s largest provider of specialist education for the creative industries. He is a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and the President’s Professorial Fellow at King’s College, London.

Mark R. Laret is President and CEO of UCSF Health, which is composed of Benioff Children’s Hospitals San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics and the Faculty Practice. Mark, who joined UCSF in 2000, is a 30-year veteran of healthcare management and a national leader in healthcare reform.

Paul Mango is the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He was responsible for overseeing the introduction of industry-changing regulations involving transparency and interoperability. Earlier, Paul was the Chief of Staff at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services within the Department of Health and Human Services. Paul began his business career at McKinsey & Company, where he became a partner and Global Healthcare Practice Leader.

Dr. Raina M. Merchant is a specialist in Digital Health. Raina is an Associate Vice President at Penn Medicine and Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She has secondary appointments in the Department of Internal Medicine and the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care. She is the Director of the Penn Medicine Center for Digital Health and Co-Director of the Penn National Clinician Scholars Program. She is a member of the editorial board of JAMA.

Dr. Craig E. Samitt is a nationally recognized expert and thought leader in industry transformation, care delivery and healthcare policy. Craig previously held the positions of EVP, Chief Clinical Officer, and President of Anthem’s Diversified Business Group, and most recently as President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. He has also led sequential health system transformations, having served as President & CEO of HealthCare Partners and President & CEO of Dean Health System, and previously served as the Commissioner for MedPAC.

