Patterson Closes Acquisition of Dairy Tech

Transaction Expands Patterson Animal Health’s Suite of Offerings

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), announced that it has, through a subsidiary, closed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Dairy Tech, Inc.

The acquired business will maintain its current commercial presence, with integration of Dairy Tech employees into the Patterson Animal Health team.

“We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition, and excited to bring Dairy Tech’s strong brand, product lines, and highly talented team members into Patterson, and continuing to provide exceptional customer service to Dairy Tech’s customers,” said Steve Cunningham, president of Patterson’s Production Animal segment. “We welcome our new colleagues to the Patterson team and look forward to building upon Dairy Tech’s strong reputation moving forward.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

