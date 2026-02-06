Pattern to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRN) (“Pattern”), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 following the close of the market on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

On that day, Pattern’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Pattern Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Pattern’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pattern.com.

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Pattern’s Investor Relations website for one year following the live call at https://investors.pattern.com.

About Pattern

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. For more information, please visit www.pattern.com.

Media Contact: press@pattern.com

Investor Contact: investors@pattern.com